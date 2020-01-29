The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to Britain's divorce deal from the bloc, paving the way for Brexit to take place on Friday.

UK to leave EU on Friday after parliament gives final approval to Brexit deal

The chamber broke into singing Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish song to bid farewell, after voting 621 for versus 49 against the Brexit deal, with 13 abstentions.

Boris Johnson said the UK will make a "dignified" exit from the European Union and embark on a new chapter.

The British Prime Minister said Brexit at 11pm on Friday would be a "moment of hope" for the country.

But with the country still deeply split following the 2016 referendum, Mr Johnson said he would be celebrating in a "respectful" manner.

Answering questions on Facebook, Johnson said: "What I will be doing is, in common with everybody else, I will be making a dignified exit from the European Union.

"I will be celebrating in a way that I hope is respectful of the scale of the event, that does justice to the astonishing feat that Britain has accomplished but also is mindful of everybody's feelings about what we are doing.

"It is a great moment for our country, it is a moment of hope and opportunity but it is also, I think, a moment for us to come together in a spirit of confidence."

The prime minister will deliver an "address to the nation" an hour before the UK's departure from the bloc.

Government buildings in Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue to celebrate Brexit, while Parliament Square and Pall Mall will be festooned with British flags.

A light display, featuring a countdown clock, is also planned for Downing Street, while three million 50p coins will mark the occasion bearing the words "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations."

Earlier today, before the final debate on Brexit - seen by many as a victory for populism - the Parliament honoured the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

Italian holocaust survivor Liliana Segre addressed the parliament, followed by a speech by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The commission president said: "Europe rose with the intention never again to give quarter to absolute evil.

"It didn't start in Auschwitz. It started much earlier in people's mind. It started with the weakening of the ability to be angry at the denigration that other people fell victim to.

"It started with brutality and hate speech against the Jewish community and then acts followed these words that became the unspeakable crystallisation of these words."

She added: "Europe rose with the firm will never again to give any quarter to absolute evil. Europe knows like no other continent, do not let it take root. Never, ever again."

It was standing room only in the press gallery as camera crews lined up for the speeches ahead of the vote.

Belgium MEP Guy Verhofstadt - the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator - said: "Voting today is voting for an orderly against a wild Brexit.

"I will be honest, if you could stop Brexit by voting 'no' today then I would be the first to recommend it.

"It's a sad issue. Sad to see a nation leaving, a great nation that has given us all so much economically, culturally, politically, even its own blood in two world wars.

"It's sad to see a country leaving that twice liberated us, twice gave its own blood."

He described Brexit as "a failure of the union".

"Yes, it is also our failure. We have to recognise that in our debate. There is a lesson to be learned," he said.

The final vote on the Withdrawal Agreement is due to take place at 5pm UK time.

Ms von der Leyen said: "We will miss you but we will always keep up our friendship with you and you can count on us as we know we can count on you."

But there were cheers in the chamber when she emphasised that the condition of a "unique" free trade agreement would be that British and European businesses "continue to compete on a level playing field".

But Mr Farage contradicted her in his speech, saying: "(Boris Johnson) has made it clear, he has promised us, there will be no level playing field.

"Once we have left, we are never coming back and the rest, frankly, is detail."

He added: "What we have proved is that the British are too big to bully, thank goodness.

"We don't need a European Commission, we don't need a European Court, we don't need EU institutions and all of this power and I can promise you that in Ukip and indeed in the Brexit Party, we love Europe, we just hate the European Union. It's as simple as that.

"I hope this is the beginning of the end of this project, it's a bad project. It's undemocratic, in fact it's anti-democratic. It gives people power without accountability."

He described the current global political climate as globalism against populism, adding: "You may loathe populism, but I tell you a funny thing, it is becoming very popular."

Mr Farage, who had decorated his seat with his own flags, ended up being cut off by the speaker as he listed the "benefits" of populism.

"No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more Common Fisheries Policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullies. No more Guy Verhofstadt," he said.

Deputy speaker Mairead McGuinness told him: "Sit down, put your flags away or take them with you if you're leaving now."

Green MEP Molly Scott-Cato received a standing ovation for her tearful farewell speech.

"Now is not the time to campaign to rejoin but we must keep the dream alive, especially for young people who are overwhelmingly pro-EU," she said.

"I hold in my heart that one day I will be in this chamber, celebrating our return to the heart of Europe."

