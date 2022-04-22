UK threatens to torpedo Brexit deal ahead of Northern Ireland elections

The UK is threatening to pull an emergency brake in the Brexit deal to stop trade disruption in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns told the UK’s LBC radio on Friday that the government “may have to” trigger safeguard measures because there was “limited movement” from the EU on resolving a long list of practical problems with the deal.

The comments follow a report in the Financial Times on Thursday that UK ministers were preparing a law that would override a protocol in the 2019 Brexit deal that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

The paper said UK premier Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss were developing the plans in case unionist parties refuse to re-enter the power sharing Northern Ireland Executive after elections on May 5.

Polls show Sinn Féin is on track to be the biggest party in Northern Ireland after the elections, casting doubt on the traditional division of roles within the Executive, where a unionist is usually appointed first minister and a nationalist as deputy first minister.

A European Commission spokesman said on Friday that it had no comment to make on the reports.

“We are fully committed to working jointly with the UK government to find long-lasting solutions for Northern Ireland, to bring about long-lasting certainty for people and businesses in Northern Ireland,” the spokesman said.

The 2019 withdrawal agreement and Northern Ireland protocol “are legal obligations to which the UK is bound”, he added.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said this week that the UK “can do what we want” on the protocol as it was signed “on the basis that it would be reformed”.

“The United Kingdom is much more important than any agreement that we have with any foreign power,” he told the the European scrutiny committee in Westminster on Wednesday.

EU and UK officials have been meeting regularly in recent weeks to resolve disputes over the protocol, which include complications with the trade in food, medicines, pets and post between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Last week the EU adopted laws to ensure the free flow of medicines to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta, which have traditionally been supplied through or by Great Britain.

The rules apply until 2024, when the three countries are expected to reduce their dependence on UK-sourced drugs.