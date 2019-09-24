UK Supreme Court rules that Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was unlawful

The Supreme Court has ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

The Supreme Court has ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London gave their decision on Tuesday in a ruling on the legality of the British Prime Minister's advice to Queen Elizabeth to prorogue parliament until October 14.

Parliament was suspended, or prorogued in the British jargon, from September 10 to October 14.

The prorogation was approved by Queen Elizabeth, Britain's politically neutral head of state, acting on the advice of the prime minister as she is required to do under the country's complex, uncodified constitution.

The judges, led by the court's president Lady Hale, heard appeals over three days arising out of legal challenges in England and Scotland - which produced different outcomes.

The panel held unanimously that Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating parliament.

The court also found the prorogation and was also "void and of no effect" - meaning parliament has not been suspended.

Announcing the result, Lady Hale said: "The court is bound to conclude, therefore, that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Boris Johnson on Tuesday to consider his position and call a new election after the ruling.

To huge cheers and chants of "Johnson out!", Corbyn said the British prime minister should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government.

Screengrab of Lady Hale taken from the Supreme Court in London, where judges are ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. Photo: Supreme Court/PA Wire

"I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to 'consider his position'," Corbyn told delegates at the Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton.

While Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow said: "I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

"As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency."

At the High Court in London, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other judges rejected a challenge against the Prime Minister's prorogation move by campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller.

In a statement after the ruling, Ms Miller said that today was "not a win for any individual or cause".

"It is a win for parliamentary sovereignty, the separation of powers and independence of our British courts. Today's ruling confirms that we are a nation governed by the rule of the law - laws that everyone, even the prime minister, are subject to," she said.

Gina Miller speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

"Do not let the government downplay the seriousness and significance of today's judgement. The judges have spoken unequivocally. For the second time in three years - my legal team and I have found ourselves with no choice but to appear before the Supreme Court to defend the sovereignty of parliament - to remind the government that they are not above the law.

"The UK deserves a prime minister and a government who act with honesty, integrity and in a manner consistent with our constitution, at all times."

But in Scotland, a cross-party group of MPs and peers won a ruling from the Inner House of the Court of Session that Mr Johnson's prorogation decision was unlawful because it was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymieing parliament".

Protesters celebrating outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Mrs Miller's barrister Lord Pannick QC, told the court on Tuesday that Mr Johnson's motive for an "exceptionally long" prorogation was to "silence" Parliament, and that his decision was an "unlawful abuse of power".

Sir James Eadie QC argued on the Prime Minister's behalf on Wednesday that the suggestion the prorogation was intended to "stymie" parliament ahead of Brexit was "untenable".

The British Prime Minister advised the Queen on August 28 to prorogue Parliament for five weeks.

Mr Johnson claimed the five-week suspension was to allow the British government to set out a new legislative agenda in a Queen's Speech when MPs return to Parliament.

But those who brought the legal challenges argued the prorogation was designed to prevent parliamentary scrutiny of the UK's impending exit from the EU on October 31.

Reuters