Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs.

UK steps closer to Brexit as Boris Johnson's deal is backed but Taoiseach warns of trade risk to Irish economy

The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.

It was the first chance MPs had to vote on the deal since last week's General Election which handed the Conservatives a commanding Commons majority.

The move came after Mr Johnson insisted Leave and Remain labels were now defunct and the country should "move on" ahead of the scheduled EU exit on January 31.

After months of delay and deadlock, the PM said now was the time to act and forge a new relationship with the rest of Europe as his deal passed another stage of its parliamentary process.

Mr Johnson urged Parliament to come together and allow the "warmth and natural affection that we all share" for the UK's European neighbours to "find renewed expression in one great new national project".

The PM told MPs the Bill must not be seen as a victory for one party or faction before adding: "This is the time when we move on and discard the old labels of Leave and Remain.

"In fact, the very words seem tired to me - as defunct as Big-enders and Little-enders, or Montagues and Capulets at the end of the play.

"Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom, filled with renewed confidence in our national destiny and determined at last to take advantage of the opportunities that now lie before us."

Mr Johnson said: "We will be able to move forward together. The Bill ensures that the implementation period must end on January 31 with no possibility of an extension.

"And it paves the path for a new agreement on our future relationship with our European neighbours based on an ambitious free-trade agreement, with no alignment... on EU rules, but instead control of our own laws and close and friendly relations.

"This vision of the United Kingdom's independence, a vision that inspires so many, is now if this Parliament, this new Parliament allows, only hours from our grasp.

"The oven is on, so to speak, it is set at gas mark 4, we can have it done by lunchtime, or late lunch."

Mr Johnson added: "Now is the moment to come together and write a new and exciting chapter in our national story, to forge a new partnership with our European friends, to stand tall in the world, to begin the healing for which the whole people of this country yearn."

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that Mr Johnson’s approach to Brexit trade negotiations pose a significant risk to the Irish economy.

Mr Varadkar also said it would be a “tall order” to strike a trade deal between the EU and the UK before the Withdrawal Agreement expires in December 2020.

“The harder approach being taken by Prime Minister Johnson is a risk to us and that is evident,” Mr Varadkar said.

“At the same time what he has said is that he wants to have exactly what we want which is quota free, tariff free access to each other’s markets with the minimum amount of bureaucracy and checks,” he addend

“So we are going to need to work very closely on this one, it is going to be a really big file for 2020. What he has said is that he doesn’t want there to be alignment.

“However there are different ways of achieving things than alignment. There is also equivalence and there is also the possibility of a common minimum floor of standards.

“That is the kind of thing that we are going to have to work on. But it is going to be a tall order to get that agreed and ratified by the end of 2020.”

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn labelled the UK government's handling of Brexit as a "national embarrassment" since 2016, as he said his party "recognises the clear message" from voters at the election but confirmed Labour would not support the Bill.

He said Mr Johnson was offering a "terrible" Brexit deal, adding: "Labour will not support this Bill as we remain certain there is a better and fairer way for this country to leave the European Union.

"One which would not risk ripping our communities apart, selling out our public services or sacrificing hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process.

"This deal is a road map for the reckless direction in which the Government and our Prime Minister are determined to take our country."

