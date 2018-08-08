British police chiefs have acknowledged a risk to the public from a hard Brexit.

UK police warn of risk to the public if there's a hard Brexit

Police and crime commissioners have written to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to express concern over what withdrawing from the EU will mean for security measures.

They warned that leaving the EU without an agreement on future relations would mean "a significant loss of operational capacity" because police would instantly lose access to cross-border investigative powers and databases.

The association says these concerns come as the threat from foreign nationals targeting the UK from abroad is increasing.

Tensions are rising as the UK tries to hammer out an agreement that can be approved by all the EU member states.

The cross-party Brexit working group has requested a meeting with the home secretary to discuss "preparations, contingencies and the financial implications of post-Brexit policing".

Irish Independent