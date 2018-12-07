A British parliamentary vote on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal will take place as planned on December 11, a government source said on Friday.

UK parliament vote on May's Brexit deal will take place as planned - source

According to Bloomberg, Mrs May was weighing a plan to postpone the crunch vote on her Brexit deal in an attempt to avoid a landslide defeat that would risk a major UK political crisis.

The report stated that she was urged by party allies to delay the parliamentary vote on the divorce agreement with the European Union amid predictions she would lose it badly.

According to a person familiar with the matter, May met with her top ministers in London late on Thursday to discuss options, which included offering MPs a bigger say on the Irish border issue.

It is understood that options discussed also included asking the EU for a better deal and aiming to reschedule planned December 11 for a later date.

However, a government source responded to the reports stating that next Tuesday's crunch vote will, in fact, go ahead.

Online Editors