British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK needs an extension to Brexit talks which is “as short as possible” in order to leave the EU with a deal.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK needs an extension to Brexit talks which is “as short as possible” in order to leave the EU with a deal.

UK needs further extension to Brexit talks to avoid no-deal - May

May said she knows they could make a success of a no-deal in the long-term, but leaving with a deal would be a better option.

She said a brief extension is necessary to ensure this.

May said she is offering to sit down with UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to try and agree a plan which allows the UK to leave the EU with a deal.

She added the debate at the moment is doing "damage to the UK's politics".

She described it as a "difficult time" for everyone, but added they "must find compromises to deliver what the British people voted for".

It is understood the Cabinet members had their phones taken off them before they began the mammoth eight-hour meeting.

They were then kept inside until the British Prime Minister made her announcement outside No 10 Downing Street.

In response to the speech, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said that European Union leaders should be patient with Britain over the country's struggle to find majority support for a deal to exit the EU.

"Even if, after today, we don’t know what the end result will be, let us be patient," Tusk said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have said they will table amendments to any new Brexit motions in an attempt to secure a second referendum.

Speaking in Paris shortly before Mrs May announced her intention to seek a Brexit extension, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned there is “no guarantee” EU leaders would agree to one.

He pressed Mr Macron on the issue during their meeting at the Elysée Palace – but both agreed there would have to be a some argument made by the UK government.

“We can’t have a rolling extension, there would have to be a clear purpose and conditionality to it,” Mr Varadkar said.

“First of all the United Kingdom would have to request it. It’s not something we can consider until it is requested. It is not a done deal.

“There is no guarantee that the UK will get an extension at all, bear in mind an extension requires unanimity and any one of 27 countries could block an extension,” Mr Varadkar said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country "will never abandon Ireland".

He was speaking as Taoiseach Varadkar visited him in Paris as the EU grapples with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

With just 10 remaining for the UK to find a consensus, Mr Macron said it appears we are heading for de facto no-deal scenario.

"If the United Kingdom is not capable, almost three years after the referendum, of coming forward with a solution that is supported by a majority, it will have effectively chosen a no-deal exit on its own," Mr Macron said.

He said the EU will listen to any request for another Brexit extension but it must have a good reason.

Press Association