UK must have a 'clear purpose for Brexit date extension' - Barnier

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he doesn't think there will be a fundamental objection to extending the Brexit date, but there must be a clear purpose for an extension.

"In the event of an extension, the EU27 would want to know, 'what for?'. The answer cannot be that Britain wants to defer a problem," Mr Barnier said in an interview with Germany's Die Welt newspaper to be published on Saturday.

He added; "If Britain submits a request for an extension, the EU council must reach an unanimous decision at EU summit on March 21."

The European Union is ready to give Britain more guarantees that the Irish "backstop" is only intended to be temporary, Mr Barnier said.

"We know that there are misgivings in Britain that the backstop could keep Britain forever connected to the EU.

"This is not the case. And we are ready to give further guarantees, assurances and clarifications that the backstop should only be temporary."

