UK market’s still worth it, says beauty brand founder

The UK export market is still worth pursuing despite Brexit but it is getting harder, according to the CEO and founder of Irish beauty brand Moxi Loves.

Pamela Laird, who reached the semi-finals of the BBC's Apprentice in 2019, said she prepared for no-deal chaos but has been able to avoid any major hiccups.

"I still think it’s workable,” Ms Laird told the Irish Independent. “It’s almost like supplying Australia now because you’ve got to think about everything and it’s a little bit more out of reach, but it just means you have to be more prepared.

“The main thing I realised is that nobody had any idea what was going to happen. So all the preparation I did was sort of in anticipation of it being chaotic at the border and extremely difficult to get any answers or speed anything up.”

In the UK, Moxi Loves supplies cosmetics giant Boots and online supermarket Ocado. In April, Ms Laird is launching across the Lloyds Pharmacy group.

“It is a growing market and there’s no doubt about that for Irish businesses. The UK is such a close neighbour. It’s the easiest one to move into and grow and scale,” she said.

Moxi Loves specialises in affordable, vegan, travel-friendly cosmetics, such as cleansing pads and dry shampoo sheets. Because some of the ingredients are innovative, they fall under various tariff headings and classification codes.

So far, she has not had any major supply or market access hiccups because of Brexit, which she puts down to having a distributor in the UK and experience importing goods from China.

She sent four months’ worth of stock to her buyers before Christmas to avoid potential supply disruptions or fines for delayed deliveries.

It definitely has forced me to just make sure that I cover all bases.

The only spanner in the works was having to find a local supplier for some of her packaging, after she discovered it was being made in the UK – despite ordering it via an EU website.

But there are hurdles coming down the road. Starting in April, the UK will phase in the full range of customs paperwork and health checks it had put on hold to allow exporters some breathing space after the Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

Importing supplies from China has helped Ms Laird understand the product classification and tariff numbers she will have to use when filing paperwork in the UK.

She will also have to get all of her formulas safety assessed in the UK as well as the EU, and appoint a “responsible person” in the UK to do that.

However, the exact rules are “still a little bit unknown”, she said.

Brexit has also changed her outlook on the European market, with Moxi Loves set to launch in Poland in September.

“It definitely has forced me to just make sure that I cover all bases and make sure that I’m not so heavily reliant [on the UK] as before.

“Now we have a lot of different languages on our packaging, really to make sure that that move is a lot smoother. And, of course, it’s great to be able to export and push yourself when maybe you would normally just rely on the UK.”

Brexit mentoring, as well as micro-exporter and trading online grants from her Local Enterprise Office have helped her create bespoke graphics for Moxi Loves's Amazon listing and her buyers’ websites, and also to translate product packaging for the EU market.

“In this day and age, when you’re not meeting people, it’s really a wonderful support,” she said.

“Everybody should be applying for this, no matter what stage you are in business.”