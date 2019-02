UK MPs have rejected Labour's amendment A, which calls on the government to adopt Labour's Brexit plans, including a permanent customs union with the EU.

UK Labour one step closer to backing second Brexit referendum as MPs reject their alternative plan

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn favoured a Brexit agreement that would see the UK staying in a customs union and said his party would support a second referendum if his proposed deal was rejected.

It now appears that the Labour party are one step closer to supporting a second referendum.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last night said Ireland would not block an extension of the Brexit deadline.

An Government spokesman said "our goal is to see a deal agreed" and that short of the UK deciding to stay in the EU, it was the "best outcome for Ireland".

He added: "In the absence of that, we are open to an extension of the Article 50 deadline in order to avoid a crash out on March 29".

He said an agreement would still need to be reached regardless of whether an extension is in place.

Separately, the UK government published its latest assessment of the implications of a no-deal Brexit on trade. It states that the effect on Northern Ireland would be more severe than in Britain.

Changing the dynamic: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has signalled his party would back a second Brexit referendum. Picture: PA

The document reiterates the UK government's commitment to avoiding a hard Border "in any scenario".

It also promises that the UK will "shortly publish further details on its immediate, temporary, arrangements for trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland in a no-deal scenario".

It says that in such a scenario the UK government "would need to work urgently with the Irish Government and the EU to find any sustainable longer-term solution".

The Government here has consistently said it is not planning for a hard Border. Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the Government would push for regulatory alignment similar to what's in the current backstop in the event of crisis talks on avoiding a hard Border.

His spokesman declined to speculate on what the temporary arrangements mentioned in the UK government documents would be.

He said that the British document "only serves to underline that a no-deal Brexit would be bad for everyone" and "unfortunately worst for Northern Ireland".

Reuters