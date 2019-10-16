UK jobless count rises for first time in 2 years

Data showed the number of people with part-time jobs fell by 129,000, while full-time employment rose by 73,000. Pay growth excluding bonuses fell to 3.8pc from 3.9pc.

"The drop in employment and tick-down in wage growth in August is further evidence that deeper fissures are starting to appear in the labour market," consultancy Capital Economics said in a report.

Despite the woes of Brexit, employment growth in the UK has been strong. Investment has slumped but the unemployment rate is still low and wage growth is strong.

"As such, the labour market will still provide solid support to the consumer sector over the next few years," wrote Capital Economics' Thomas Pugh.

With a modified Brexit deal from prime minister Boris Johnson under consideration by the European Union, economists have started to make new forecasts of the potential hit to the economy.

According to analysis by the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank, the Brexit proposal by Mr Johnson could reduce GDP per capita by between 2.3pc and 7pc 10 years after Brexit. That outstrips the loss under Theresa May's deal, which was projected to be minus 1.9pc to minus 5.5pc.

"Annual employment growth is still around its long-run average of 1pc and the unemployment rate remains at a joint 45-year low. So this probably isn't a sign that the economy is going to hit the buffers," Mr Pugh said.

Although the chances of a deal by the October 31 deadline have improved in the wake of talks between Mr Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, an agreement is not certain.

"There are significant obstacles both to a deal being agreed and to any deal passing through the UK parliament. As such, our base case remains for a Brexit delay followed by elections in late November/early December," said Arjen van Dijkhuizen, senior economist at ABN AMRO.

Irish Independent