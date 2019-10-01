EU leaders are now "wondering when is the next extension" to Brexit, Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

UK 'has 10 days to find Brexit answer' as customs posts proposal described as 'not credible'

In a clear indication that hopes of a breakthrough have evaporated, Mr Hogan said the UK has "10 days to try and do a deal".

"It doesn't always happen that quickly around here," he said.

The latest idea being put forward by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who is finally expected to reveal the detail of his Brexit plans in the next 24 hours - is the creation of customs posts on both sides of the Border.

The checks would be eight to 15km back from the actual Border crossing - but would still not match the key aim of the backstop, which is the avoidance of physical infrastructure.

Tracking devices would be used to monitor vehicles and goods as they cross from the UK into the EU's single market and visa versa.

Speaking after a three-hour hearing to assess whether he is fit to be the new trade commissioner, Mr Hogan said the EU has still not received "proposals of any meaningful extent from the UK side".

As a result he said the legislation passed by the UK means an extension is now the way forward.

Mr Johnson has said he will not delay Brexit beyond October 31 but also claims he will not ignore what he calls the "Surrender Act", which requires him not to leave without a deal.

Sources in Brussels told the Irish Independent the proposals being put forward by the UK side as alternatives to the backstop were still "nowhere near" what was required.

Mr Johnson's government has proposed a twin approach to customs checks.

According to reports, one version would see traders make a customs declaration on both sides of the Border. The second option is for exporters and importers to register in advance and pay a guarantee for customs duty, excise and VAT.

A Government spokesman poured cold water on the proposal, saying "we have yet to see any credible alternatives to the backstop".

The controversial suggestions are contained in one of the so-called 'non-papers' submitted by the UK to the EU recently.

The spokesman added: "The EU task force has indicated that any non-papers it has received from the UK to date fall well short of the agreed aims and objectives of the backstop. "

Brexit did not feature heavily in Mr Hogan's appearance before the EU Parliament's trade committee as he was instead forced to field questions on the US and China.

However, he did say that any future trade deal between the EU and UK would have to prioritise "a level playing field" so that British businesses could not undercut their European competitors in relation to standards.

He promised to "stand up" for Europe against global powers.

Mr Hogan also launched a staunch defence of the Mercosur deal, which is strongly opposed by farmers.

And he vowed to reshape the EU's relationship with China and India, saying they get unfair preferential treatment due to their status as developing countries.

On the Mercosur trade deal with South American countries, Mr Hogan said he "very much" understood "the concerns of agriculture".

"But when you look at the cumulative impact in what we have achieved throughout the world in trade deals, we have a very positive outcome overall."

He described himself as "appalled" by fires in the Amazon forest - but insisted the Mercosur deal gave the EU "huge" leverage to force change in the region.

"We have a lot of positives in the agreement and we also have to be mindful of the sensitivities," he said.

Mr Hogan did accept the EU needed to communicate the detail of the agreement better.

The former minister appears set to be easily approved as a commissioner for five more years after a solid performance at the committee hearing.

He was rarely challenged by MEPs, although one German politician said his written commitments towards sustainable development and labour laws were "extremely lame".

There was embarrassment for Romania and Hungary when their nominees for the commission were rejected.

The parliament's legal affairs committee said the financial affairs of Rovana Plumb and László Trócsányi posed potential conflicts of interest.

Incoming commission president Ursula von der Leyen asked the two countries to put forward two new names for the transport and enlargement portfolios.

Mr Hogan's appointment to the powerful portfolio is expected to be confirmed today with sources telling the Irish Independent that MEPs viewed his performance as "very strong".

German MEP Bernd Lange, who chaired last night's meeting, said it was "a defining moment of democracy in the EU".

"This is more than a grilling exercise. It should help define our trade policy for the next five years," he said.

Mr Hogan laid out his priorities, which include trying to end tensions with the Trump administration.

He said he would "try my best politically to persuade the US to work toward a positive, balanced and more mutually beneficial partnership with the EU".

At the same time, he said he would "stand up" for EU values because "it takes two to tango".

