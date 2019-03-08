'UK government should understand Brexit is a problem of their creation' - Varadkar

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has vigorously slapped down UK demands for fresh concessions on the Brexit backstop, saying Theresa May should be the one making offers.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has vigorously slapped down UK demands for fresh concessions on the Brexit backstop, saying Theresa May should be the one making offers.

In a clear sign that there is some distance to go before a breakthrough, Mr Varadkar publicly warned his counterpart that she needs to adopt “a change of approach”.

He described Brexit as “a problem of their creation” and accused the House of Commons of actively going against the wishes of a majority of people and businesses in Northern Ireland who support the backstop.

The Taoiseach said if Britain does not want to be part of the backstop that’s fine – but Northern Ireland must be in order to ensure there is never a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The original backstop was only applicable to the North but Mrs May convinced the EU to make it UK-wide after the DUP complained about the creation of a virtual border down the Irish Sea.

In a speech today, Mrs May implored to the EU to give her legally-binding changes to the backstop ahead of a vote on the Withdrawal Agreement in parliament next Tuesday.

She said “one more push” was needed to get MPs on board. However, at the same time she delivered a message to politicians in London, saying: "Back it and the U.K. will leave the European Union. Reject it and no one knows what will happen."

Following a Cabinet meeting in Dublin though, Mr Varadkar was not providing a conciliatory tone.

He said the backstop as set out in the Withdrawal Agrement is already “a compromise that took a year and a half to negotiate”

“Bear in mind elements of that compromise like extending the backstop on a UK-wide basis, the single customs territory involving all the United Kingdom, these were compromises that the British government sought.

“We were and remain happy to apply the backstop to Northern Ireland only if they want to go back to that,” he said

Asked if there was anything Ireland could offer to help break the impasse, Mr Varadkar replied: “What’s not obvious is what the UK government is offering the European Union and Ireland should they wish us to make any further compromises. We have received no offer from them as to what they would give us in return for any changes.

“It requires a change of approach from the UK government to understand that Brexit is a problem of their creation,” he said.

“They have failed to secure ratification of this so it should be a case of what they are now willing to offer us rather than the opposite.”

Online Editors