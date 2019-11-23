UK economy slows to mid-2016 levels
THE UK economy's performance is the worst since July 2016 as Brexit and the snap election weigh on sentiment.
IHS Markit's composite purchasing managers index published yesterday slipped to 48.5. Readings for both manufacturing and services fell further below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.
The figures are a new flash estimate, produced a week earlier than normal, based on 85pc of responses.
Britain narrowly dodged a recession in the third quarter as factories stockpiled ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, albeit less so than before the previous exit date.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The process has now been extended again, and firms are clamping down on investment as they await a clearer picture of the UK's future relationship with the European Union. That will not take shape until after the December 12 election.
"The weak survey data puts the economy on course for a 0.2pc drop in GDP in the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
New orders fell at the fastest pace since July 2016.
Irish Independent