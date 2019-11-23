UK economy slows to mid-2016 levels

THE UK economy's performance is the worst since July 2016 as Brexit and the snap election weigh on sentiment.

IHS Markit's composite purchasing managers index published yesterday slipped to 48.5. Readings for both manufacturing and services fell further below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The figures are a new flash estimate, produced a week earlier than normal, based on 85pc of responses.

Britain narrowly dodged a recession in the third quarter as factories stockpiled ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, albeit less so than before the previous exit date.

