UK citizenship laws breach Good Friday rules - Varadkar

UK citizenship laws are not in line with the Good Friday Agreement, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He said he will raise the issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

Mr Varadkar was replying to Dáil questions about a ruling by the British Home Office that a woman from Co Derry is British by birth.

The Taoiseach said the Government will continue to uphold the provisions of the 1998 Belfast Agreement - a central provision is that people in the North have a right to be British, or Irish, or both, and accepted as such.

"For that reason we continue to respect and confer people in Northern Ireland with Irish citizenship and with that comes citizenship of the EU," the Taoiseach said.

Irish citizenship brings the rights to travel and work in the EU and the UK as though citizens of both the UK and EU.

Mr Varadkar told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that Ireland will uphold its obligations to ensure nobody in Northern Ireland is left behind "regardless of which community they come from".

The case cited in the Dáil is that of Emma DeSouza from Co Derry.

It centres on her application for a residence card for US-born husband Jake DeSouza. The Home Office won an appeal against an immigration tribunal that had upheld her right to declare as Irish without first renouncing British citizenship.

