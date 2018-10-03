Around 40pc of Irish goods exporters traded exclusively with the UK in 2016.

Around 40pc of Irish goods exporters traded exclusively with the UK in 2016.

Two in five Irish exporters traded only with the UK in 2016

That’s according to a major new survey of the British-Irish trading relationship by the CSO.

The figures lay bare the potential for a hard Brexit to wreak havoc on Irish business, with SMEs set to be hit hard.

SMEs made up the large majority of the number of enterprises exporting to the UK, at 93pc of the total number of UK exporters. Micro enterprises (businesses with fewer than 10 employees alone made up over half the number of firms exporting to the UK.

Gerard Brady, head of tax and fiscal policy at business representative group Ibec, said the data was also noteworthy for the scale of imports to Ireland from the UK.

"Over €12bn of goods was imported by our wholesalers and retailers alone in 2016, with most of that being undertaken by SMEs. If businesses cannot diversify their sourcing Irish consumers will remain very vulnerable to a Brexit shock. It is crucial we strong measures in next week’s Budget to help Irish business prepare for Brexit."

Online Editors