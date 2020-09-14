'Trust is a huge problem' - Simon Coveney says latest Brexit move is 'strange negotiating tactic' by UK

Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney has admitted trust in the UK government is now a huge problem after they announced their intention to renege on the Withdrawal Agreement recently.

This comes as the controversial proposed Internal Market Bill is set to be debated by the House of Commons today.

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr Coveney said that while the EU wants to get a deal done soon, trust levels toward the UK in the EU and Ireland are low.

“I think trust is a huge problem. I think we have to be up front about that and find a way to build trust but we don’t have much time to do it," he said.

“Many in the EU are now saying, if we can’t even get agreement on the implementation of an international treaty that we signed less than a year ago with Britain, how can we put a new agreement in place when we can’t even trust Britain as a partner to implement what has already been agreed.

“In saying that, it is balanced by Britain’s history, which is one of a very good relationship with the European Union. We have very close relationships on so many levels, and of course, the future relationship the EU wants with Britain. A close one, a friendly one. One that is borne out of friendship and cooperation and partnership and not the opposite of that,” Coveney said.

Another issue is Boris Johnson’s threat to desert the European Human Rights Act, Mr Coveney said.

“It’s Potentially very concerning. Boris Johnson’s commentary over the weekend threatening to move away from the European Court of Human Rights and the European Human Rights Act which is very much part of the basis for the Good Friday Agreement.

“It’s hard to know whether that is a serious threat and whether they are proposing to do that within the context of Northern Ireland. If they are, that would also be very problematic because the British Government has said over and over again in the last few days that they are trying to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

"Certainly, a move away from the European Court of Human Rights would be contrary to all of that and I certainly hope it isn’t the case.”

The Bill has caused a stir in the UK, with five former Prime Ministers criticising the proposed document.

“You have got to call Britain out on what they’re doing right now. Former Prime Ministers are doing that. The Attorney General that signed off on the legalities of the Withdrawal Agreement is saying it today," Mr Coveney said.

"Yet, Boris Johnson is still trying to drive this thing through, with all of the damage it will cause in terms of relationships with Britain’s closest neighbour, and with the EU - who want to get a deal done in the weeks ahead. This is a very strange negotiating tactic, if this is what it is,” he added.

