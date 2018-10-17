Tánaiste does not expect commitment to new Brexit summit date at EU leader meeting

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he did not expect a meeting of EU leaders later on Wednesday to agree a date for a special Brexit summit in mid-November.

"I think what's more likely is that dates will be suggested but that there won't be a commitment to a new summit unless there is a signal from the negotiating teams that there's something to sign off on," Mr Coveney told BBC radio on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the EU leaders in Brussels before they decide at dinner after May has left whether to firm up a tentative plan to hold a special Brexit summit in mid-November.

Mr Coveney also said that EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has indicated that the EU is willing to allow more time to find a solution to the issue of the Irish backstop.

European Union leaders are expected to give British Prime Minister Theresa May a tough reception in Brussels, warning her to rally support at home for the Brexit deal on offer or be cut loose without one in March.

May will address the other 27 EU national leaders at a summit before they sit down to dinner without her. Officials said they expected the leaders to tell May they have little more to offer since talks stalled on Sunday and they will step up preparations for Britain to drop out of the bloc with no deal.

Summit chair Donald Tusk warned that the risk of a "no deal" dumping Britain out of the bloc and into legal limbo and border chaos on March 29 was greater than ever. He put the onus on May to bring a "creative" solution to break the impasse over the EU-UK land border on the island of Ireland.

