'Time is running out' - Taoiseach expecting new proposals on Irish border as he meets with EU officials in Brussels

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that time is running out to reach a Brexit deal as he travels to Brussels today to meet key EU officials.

Mr Varadkar will hold talks with European Council president Donald Tusk and the European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

He will also meet the Chair of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, Guy Verhofstadt.

It comes ahead of this month’s crunch European Council meeting on Brexit later this month.

Speaking ahead of his departure the Taoiseach said the meetings will offer an opportunity to discuss the status of the talks.

He said: “The immediate focus of the Irish Government is on the pressing need for agreement on a Withdrawal Agreement, with an operational and legally-binding backstop.

“The Withdrawal Agreement must ensure that, no matter what the outcome of negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and UK, a hard border on the island of Ireland will be avoided.

“This is critically important to reinforce the stability brought about by the Peace Process and the Good Friday Agreement.

“The negotiations are entering a critical phase, and time is running out.

“But I believe that an agreement is possible, with the right political will and focus on all sides."

Yesterday British prime minister Theresa May rejected the idea of holding a second referendum on Brexit in a speech to the Conservative Party conference.

Mrs May also warned that that she would weaken her negotiation position if she ruled out leaving the EU without a deal.

She said doing this would mean accepting either staying in the EU "in all but name" or a deal that "carves off Northern Ireland – a part of this country – effectively leaving it in the EU’s customs union."

She said: "So let us send a clear message from this hall today we will never accept either of those choices."

Mrs May added: "We will not betray the result of the referendum and we will never break up our country."

She said the British proposal is "a free-trade deal that provides for frictionless trade in goods" and that under her plan "The seamless border in Northern Ireland – a bedrock of peace and stability would see no change whatsoever."

Irish government sources said Mrs May seems to have had “a good conference” and said she would appear to have a stronger negotiating mandate from her party.

However, they warned that the EU still hasn’t seen a legal text from the UK for the so-called backstop that would kick-in to prevent a hard border in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

