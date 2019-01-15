Threat from Trump potentially bigger than Brexit for Irish exporters - economist

This is according to economist Alan McQuaid.

His comments come after the US Trade Representative last week called for the elimination of agriculture tariffs and ending non-tariff barriers to US farm exports, like labelling and food safety laws.

If pushed this will result in a trade war for real, after a truce agreed last year between the US and European Union.

Mr McQuaid, who is chief economist at Merrion Capital, said that both the sterling and the fall in demand in the UK were issues for Irish exporters. However, he added that any deal the UK gets other than a hard Brexit will have a positive impact on the value of the pound.

His comments come as exports from Ireland to Britain for the eleven months to November 2018 fell 4pc to €12.8bn, when compared with January to November 2017, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Meanwhile imports from Britain increase by 5pc to €16.6bn.

In contrast, exports to Northern Ireland from the Republic were up slightly year-on-year to €1.86bn from €1.78bn.

Imports from Northern Ireland to the Republic also increased to €1.35bn in the 11 month period from €1.25bn over the same period in 2017.

Mr McQuaid also warned that the European Parliament elections taking place this summer could potentially have a negative impact on trade.

“You could see a big shift in the make up of the European Parliament, which in turn could disrupt the trade mechanisms, and the EU is a significant trade partner for Ireland.”

Overall and the value of goods exports for the period January to November 2018 was €128bn, a 14pc increase on the same period in 2017.

The value of goods imports for the period January to November 2018 was €81bn, an increase of 12pc, when compared with January to November 2017.

Looking specifically at November and the value of goods exports decreased by 2pc to €11.9bn on a seasonally adjusted basis, while imports decreased by 9pc to €7.3bn.

This means there was an increase of 12pc in the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to €4.59bn in November.

