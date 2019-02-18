Thousands seek green cards to drive in UK as insurers waive fees

Thousands of drivers are applying for green cards needed to travel to the North and UK if there is a crash-out Brexit, with insurers now waiving the fees.

The card is an internationally recognised insurance document which provides proof of motor insurance cover required by the country visited.

They remain valid until the expiry date of the motor insurance policy, providing cover for multiple trips.

Last week, Transport Minister Shane Ross was unable to say if motorists who cross the Border without a green card will be prosecuted.

Mr Ross came under pressure to explain what actions he has taken to avoid the need for the cards in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

There have been fears those who travel across the Border regularly would have to pay for a green card. The standard charge for the cards is €20. However, it has now emerged that insurers are already issuing the cards, and are not imposing any fees.

The insurance industry is preparing to issue 400,000 cards at some point in March, and is planning a public information campaign.

Axa said it will issue every direct car and van customer with a green card, free of charge. Customers do not need to take any action.

Aviva said it has printed and stored 150,000 cards and issued a small number on request from customers.

Zurich said it was waiving fees. And FBD Insurance is not charging customers. FBD has issued less than 1,000 green cards to date, with demand increasing over recent days.

Industry body the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), the green card bureau for the State, said there will be no fee.

MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald said: "There will be no fee applied by the MIBI for the provision of green cards to insurance companies or insurance brokers."

Currently, all motor vehicles with a valid Irish registration travelling within the EU are covered by the terms of the EU Motor Insurance Directive.

