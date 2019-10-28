British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed to the European Union his formal acceptance of a Brexit delay but asked the bloc to make clear that there could be no further extension to the divorce beyond Jan. 31.

'This unwanted prolongation of the UK's membership of the EU is damaging to our democracy' - Johnson accepts Brexit delay

"I have no discretion under the UK's European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019, which was imposed on this government against its will, to do anything other than confirm the UK's formal agreement to this extension," Johnson said in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

"This unwanted prolongation of the UK's membership of the EU is damaging to our democracy," Johnson said, adding that he was urging EU member states to make clear there could be no further extension after Jan. 31.

Britain will remain in the European Union until next year unless Parliament ratifies Boris Johnson's Brexit deal sooner, the remaining member states agreed earlier.

Following a meeting of ambassadors, European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU27 would accept the UK's request for a Brexit "flextension" until January 31.

Johnson said he will campaign for his Brexit deal if he succeeds in his push for an election after being forced to request an extension to the date of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Johnson is demanding parliament approve an election on December 12 in return for more time to adopt his deal, which was agreed with the EU earlier this month but has not been approved by MPs after the timetable for his divorce deal was defeated in parliament.

Asked if he would use the election to seek a mandate for his deal or if he would be seeking changes, Johnson said: "We have an excellent deal, a great deal for the whole of the UK, and we will be campaigning on the basis of that deal".

But Johnson said he shares the "blazing urgency" with many MPs to "get Brexit done".

"Of course I would rather get Brexit done, I share the blazing urgency of many colleagues across the House," the Prime Minister told MPs.

"Indeed last Tuesday we briefly allowed hope to bloom in our hearts when for the first time in three-and-a-half years Parliament voted for a deal to take this country out of the EU."

He said the current British parliament has "run its course" as he urged MPs to back a general election on December 12.

Opening the Commons debate, the British Prime Minister said the House was "incapable" of delivering on Brexit or anything else.

"Across the country there is a widespread view that this Parliament has run its course," he said.

"I simply do not believe that this House is capable of delivering on the priorities of the people, whether that means Brexit or anything else."

A 24-hour countdown process to formally approve the new date for divorce will now start, a spokesman for the bloc said.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed the UK's agreement to the Brexit flextension in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. The EU27 written procedure to formalise the decision will be launched soon," said Tusk's spokesman Preben Amann.

Meanwhile, the Government here has welcomed the decision to grant another Brexit extension and said the time should be used to make sure the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and EY is ratified.

A spokesperson said the decision by the remaining 27 EU Member States "averts the risk of a disruptive ‘no deal’ Brexit".

He added: “The decision extends the deadline to the end of January, but allows for an earlier exit by the UK if ratification is completed quickly.

“We hope the extra time will be used to ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between UK and EU27 is ratified, enabling an orderly Brexit.”

The UK Prime Minister has said in the past that he would prefer to be "dead in a ditch" than miss the October 31 deadline.

The EU's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted that he was "relieved that finally no one died in a ditch... This extra time must deliver a way forward".

Labour has said it will only back the move if Mr Johnson makes "absolutely clear" that no-deal is off the table and a January extension is granted.

But the Liberal Democrats and SNP have put forward a tightly-drafted Bill that would grant an election on December 9 - three days earlier than the PM's suggested polling date - as long as the European Union grants an extension until January 31.

British Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said there would be an election before Christmas.

He told Sky News: "I would hope it is going to be the 12th (of December).

"The quickest and easiest and simplest way of delivering that general election is through the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act."

The draft SNP-Lib Dem law, currently scheduled for Tuesday's sitting, would require a simple majority of 320 MPs to support it in order to dissolve Parliament - 114 fewer than under the FTPA "super majority" rules.

With the SNP and Lib Dems supporting the initiative, the Bill is likely to pass even without Labour backing.

Downing Street indicated it could be willing to support the pro-Remain parties' proposals in a possible compromise offer.

A Number 10 source said if the Government's request for an election was lost, "we will look at all options to get Brexit done including ideas similar to that proposed by other opposition parties".

Additional reporting PA

Online Editors