They said it: Key quotes from the day a Brexit deal was struck
Here are some of the key quotes from a momentous day in the Brexit saga.
Above all, our objectives as Ireland and as Europe have been met - citizens' rights are protected. We have a financial settlement, there will be no hard border between north and south, the all-island economy will continue to develop and north-south cooperation as envisaged by the Good Friday Agreement can resume and continue. We secured the integrity of the European single market and our place in it and the common travel area between the UK and Ireland will stay in place.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Following confirmation from the Prime Minister that he believes he has secured a 'great new deal' with the European Union the Democratic Unionist Party will be unable to support these proposals in Parliament.
Democratic Unionist Party
Brexit is being foisted on the north of Ireland against the democratic wishes of the people. As a party, Sinn Féin has worked to defend Irish interests from the worst impacts of Brexit.
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald
It'll be a very exciting period now, as it were, to get to that positive side of that project - the extraction having been done, the building now begins. And I'm very confident that when my colleagues in Parliament study this agreement, that they will want to vote for it on Saturday, and then in succeeding days. This is our chance in the UK as democrats to get Brexit done, and come out on October 31.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
On a more personal note, what I feel today, frankly speaking, is sadness, because in my heart I will always be a remainer, and I hope that our British friends decide to return one day, our door will always be open.
President of the European Council Donald Tusk
From what we know, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May's, which was overwhelmingly rejected. These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers' rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations. This sell-out deal won't bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote.
UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn
We will never forget the solidarity shown by the British in our darkest hour. I have great respect for statesmen like Winston Churchill, and many others. I have infinite respect for the UK. And this is why throughout these negotiations you will have never heard one word from me that was aggressive or indicated that we wanted in some way to be vengeful. That's not my nature, that's not the way I dealt with this, and it's even more important for the future relations that we proceed with the same feeling of respect and admiration.
European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier
This is a fair, a balanced agreement. It is testament to our commitment to finding solutions. It provides certainty where Brexit creates uncertainty.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker
I would very much like us to leave on the 31st of October, but I understand that the Benn Act has been passed and that makes it impossible, but would I rather accept a new European treaty that is frankly very bad for us or would I prefer to have an extension and a general election? I would always go for the latter option.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage
"For Scotland, this deal would take us out of EU, single market and customs union - all against our will. It would leave us as only part of UK being taken out without consent and with no say on future relationship. @theSNP will not vote for that.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
PA Media
Related Content
- Explainer: Three reasons why the DUP is saying 'no' to new Brexit deal
- Q&A: What does the latest Brexit deal mean and what are the chances of it passing?
- Boris Johnson 'very confident' UK MPs will back Brexit deal