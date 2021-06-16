The UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement is a dangerous precedent for Irish producers

The UK-Australia Free trade Agreement sets a dangerous precedent for Irish producers.

A primary reason for Brexit was the view that the UK export capacity was not being realised. Consequently, those in favour of Brexit felt a UK free of the EU would be better placed to negotiate trade deals that were tailored specifically to suit the needs of its economy.

When the 2016 referendum signalled the UK would be leaving the EU, the British government signed a series of continuity agreements with partner countries such as Switzerland, Japan, and South Korea.

As of this week, the UK has agreed its first ‘non-rollover’ trade agreement with a third country since it left the EU. Following trade talks which began in 2016, a trade deal between the UK and Australia has been formally ratified.

The UK is taking a much more liberalised approach with respect to the imposition of tariffs relative to EU FTAs. This is especially evident with regards to agricultural goods.

The transition to a more liberalised tariff strategy is said to have caused a significant rift in the UK Government with Liz Truss and Boris Johnson said to be in favour, citing benefits to the consumer, whereas Michael Gove and George Eustice are said to be more in favour of a Tariff Rate Quota regime to offer a measure of protection to UK farmers.

Despite these cabinet discussions, Liz Truss has agreed to unfettered access for lamb and beef with Dan Tehan, her Australian counterpart. It is assumed that this process of tariff dismantling will be phased in gradually over 15 years.

Farming bodies in the UK have expressed concern that this will mean that farmers operating there would not be able to compete given the economies of scale that the Australian agricultural sector enjoys.

In reality, given the distance of Australia from the UK, and given that Australia already has lucrative Asian markets on their doorstep, granting Australian farmers such favourable access will not necessarily distort the market.

The UK office for National Statistics has predicted any trade deal with Australia would only boost UK GDP marginally.

However, of more concern is the precedent that this trade deal sets and the impact that will have.

The UK Government has made no secret of its wish to enter an FTA with the US. The US, which is significantly closer to the UK, will seek the same access to the British market as Australia seems to have secured. It is inevitable Canada, Brazil, India and New Zealand will also demand a zero tariff and zero quotas trade deal just like the Australia deal.

In such a scenario, the British consumer can look forward to greater choice at lower prices, however it will be very difficult for agricultural producers in the UK to compete with these imports.

For many years Ireland’s meat producers have enjoyed unfettered access to the UK markets.

Though Ireland has the advantage of proximity to the UK, Irish farmers will be forced to compete with the economies of scale that the likes of Australia, Brazil, Canada or the USA enjoy.

Consequently, there is a huge risk of Irish produce losing significant UK market share.

Furthermore, as the UK market becomes oversupplied, there is the risk of UK beef beginning to compete more aggressively in the EU market – which would most likely impact on Irish beef’s market share.

Ireland does have some advantages.

Undesirable as any possible deterioration in UK market share might be, it is important to remember that unlike British farmers, Irish producers have unfettered access to the EU’s single market.

The combined population of the EU27 accounts for 447 million consumers – so significant opportunity still exists.

By leveraging EU-third country preferential trade agreements, applying EU production standards and with the help of agencies such as Bord Bia, Irish meat producers should be confident of their ability to find new markets for their produce within and beyond the EU.

As we move towards carbon neutrality, Ireland’s relatively low-carbon and grass-based beef production models will mean that it will continue to be considered a sustainable and environmentally friendly source of beef.

Of more immediate concern is the implementation of more rigorous UK Customs and SPS checks which will begin to be introduced from October onwards.

Dr David Savage is Senior Manager in BDO’s Customs and International Trade services department