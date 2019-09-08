Business Brexit

Sunday 8 September 2019

Therese Coffey replaces Amber Rudd in cabinet after dramatic resignation

Therese Coffey who has been appointed as Work and Pensions Secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday September 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Rudd. Photo credit should read: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Patrick Daly

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has replaced Amber Rudd only hours after she stunned Westminster by quitting the Cabinet and the Tory Party.

Therese Coffey MP, an environment minister and MP for Suffolk Coastal, has been promoted to Work and Pensions Secretary.

Elected in 2010, Ms Coffey is a former deputy Commons leader and was appointed as environment minister by Theresa May.

The devout Liverpool FC fan backed Remain during the EU referendum in 2016.

Her predecessor Ms Rudd resigned after suggesting the Government was aiming to take the UK out of the EU without a deal.

