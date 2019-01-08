Business Brexit

Tuesday 8 January 2019

Theresa May's no-deal Brexit preparations suffer blow in Commons vote

File photo dated Prime Minister Theresa May, as almost three quarters of MPs believe Ms May has done a poor job of negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union, according to a new poll. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Theresa May's no-deal Brexit preparations suffered a blow after MPs defeated the UK Government in the Commons.

Labour former minister Yvette Cooper tabled an amendment to the Budget-enacting Finance (No. 3) Bill which attracted support from Tory rebels.

Her proposal aims to restrict the Government's freedom to use the Bill to make tax changes linked to a no-deal Brexit without the "explicit consent" of Parliament.

It was supported by 303 votes to 296, a majority of seven.

Press Association

