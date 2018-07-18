Theresa May to visit NI to reassure businesses hard border will be avoided after Brexit
British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, seeking to reassure businesses that her government will avoid a hard border after Brexit between the province and European Union member Ireland.
"I look forward to hearing views from businesses on the border in Northern Ireland on our departure from the European Union," May said in a statement.
More to follow...
Reuters
