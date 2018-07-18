Theresa May to visit NI to reassure businesses hard border will be avoided after Brexit

Independent.ie

British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, seeking to reassure businesses that her government will avoid a hard border after Brexit between the province and European Union member Ireland.

