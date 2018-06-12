Theresa May sees off rebellion and wins Brexit vote in parliament

MPs voted by 324 to 298 to reject a House of Lords amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which would have given MPs the power to tell the Prime Minister to go back and renegotiate the Brexit deal.

And former attorney general Dominic Grieve withdrew his own proposals spelling out precise terms under which MPs should be given a "meaningful vote" on the eventual deal - including the power to dictate what the Government should do if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 2019.

Pro-EU Tories held back from rebellion after ministers indicated they were ready to discuss changes requiring the Government to seek parliamentary approval for its approach if the Commons rejects a deal this autumn.