Theresa May rejects Brexit deal done by UK officials over cabinet revolt fears

EU hopes of a break in the Brexit impasse were dashed last night after British Prime Minister Theresa May refused to endorse a draft deal struck with the EU by her own negotatiors.

EU hopes of a break in the Brexit impasse were dashed last night after British Prime Minister Theresa May refused to endorse a draft deal struck with the EU by her own negotatiors.

British officials agreed a detailed proposal which would effectively mean Britain remaining a part of the European customs union for the forseeable future.

It was the first time a Brexit blueprint had been agreed by both sets of negotiators.

The EU had expected Mrs May to be prepared to announce the outline of a deal as soon as today and the UK's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab travelled to Brussels yesterday for an unscheduled meeting with EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

EU ambassadors were also called for an unprecedented Sunday meeting to endorse the final blueprint.

However, at the 11th hour, Mr Raab set out a series of British concerns over the plan, and all further talks were suspended until Wednesday, when Mrs May will travel to Brussels for a Brexit summit with other EU leaders.

Sources said the main source of conflict centred around Britain's refusal to agree to a backstop unless it had a finite end date to ensure both the DUP and Brexit-backing ministers could support it.

Crucially, it is understood that the EU was ready to compromise on the backstop plan and agree to a new form of words to ensure Mrs May could get the support of her own party and push forward with a deal by the end of this month.

Last night, it was unclear whether Downing Street had effectively put the talks on hold to allow Mrs May more time to win over Brexiteers in the cabinet.

Mrs May now faces the growing prospect of cabinet resignations over the impasse. Downing Street is today launching a frantic round of meetings with backbenchers in an attempt to get them on side by explaining the detail behind the compromise.

However, there is also growing concern in both Westminster and Brussels that the prime minister may have been warned that the deal is "unsellable" and that she may not have the political backing to sign up to the blueprint at this week's summit. This would leave the talks in crisis.

Michel Barnier last night dampened expectations of any deal, saying that no agreement had yet been reached.

He said that "despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open", including the backstop.

Senior Government sources here were also cautious on the prospect of a deal this week and raised concerns over the "tumultuous" situation in the UK's internal politics.

Read more: UK Brexit Secretary Raab heads to Brussels as Theresa May faces potential mutiny

Mrs May faces revolt in the Conservative Party and a crucial cabinet meeting tomorrow where she must win ministers over to her Brexit plan.

The DUP - whose support Mrs May needs to stay in power - is vehemently opposed to any backstop that would see Northern Ireland treated any differently to the rest of the United Kingdom.

"I fully appreciate the risks of a 'no deal' but the dangers of a bad deal are worse," DUP leader Arlene Foster said yesterday.

She is to travel to Dublin today for discussions with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Over the weekend, reports in German media said Theresa May was due to strike a deal today where the UK stays in a customs union to avoid a hard border.

In a memo obtained by German newspaper 'Suddeutsche Zeitung', senior EU negotiators predicted yesterday would be the day when "a deal is done, and nothing is made public (in theory)."

According to the timetable, the agreement would then be formally announced today in London, followed by a joint statement in Brussels from Dominic Raab and Michel Barnier. The reports were quickly denied by British government officials.

Last night, Government sources here said there was "no guarantee" a deal would happen this week and, while they hope a withdrawal agreement can be agreed, "there's still a lot of work to do".

Another senior source said that while progress was being made in the talks, internal UK politics were making a deal "more difficult".

The EU is said to be "holding firm" on the position that there has to be a legally operable backstop in any withdrawal agreement.

Another source said the British cabinet meeting tomorrow could have a "huge" impact on the prospect of a deal.

Sources here insisted there is no concern that political instability in Mr Varadkar's Fine Gael-led minority Government will have an impact on the talks going on in Brussels.

The Taoiseach is to attend the European Council summit this week. However, he is to meet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as early as today to discuss how to avoid an election here during the crucial Brexit talks.

Irish Independent