British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she intended to re-schedule a delayed vote in parliament on her Brexit plan in the week starting on January 14.

Theresa May accused of 'cynically running down the Brexit clock' as she confirms date of vote on deal

"Many members of this house are concerned that we need to take a decision soon," May told lawmakers in the House of Commons. "We intend to return to the 'Meaningful Vote' debate in the week commencing seventh of January, and hold the vote the following week."

Last week she postponed a vote on the plan in the face of deep opposition within her own Conservative Party.

"I know there are a range of very strongly-held personal views on this issue across the House and I respect all of them," she said.

"But expressing our personal views is not what we are here to do. We asked the British people to take this decision."

She added: "I know this is not everyone's perfect deal. It is a compromise.

"But if we let the perfect be the enemy of the good, we risk leaving the EU with no deal."

Mrs May stressed that the Government had prepared for a no-deal Brexit and "tomorrow the Cabinet will be discussing the next phase in ensuring we are ready for that scenario".

Britain's main opposition Labour Party said Theresa May had only offered a date for a new vote on her Brexit deal because it had threatened to call for a motion of no confidence in her.

"The prime minister has been forced to bring her botched deal back to Parliament under threat of a motion of no confidence in her," a spokesman said.

"We will not let her cynically run down the clock to create the false choice between her botched deal and no deal. It is disgraceful that a month has been wasted. We were due to vote on 11 December and there can be no further attempts to dodge accountability to parliament."

Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of leading Britain into a "national crisis" over Brexit, as he warned her deal has lost Cabinet support.

Replying to a statement from the Prime Minister, the Labour leader said: "We face an unprecedented situation - the Prime Minister has led us into a national crisis.

"If any more evidence was needed of why we face this grave situation, the Prime Minister demonstrated it at last week's summit.

"There were some warm words drafted and the Prime Minister even managed to negotiate those away to be replaced by words about preparing for no deal."

Mr Corbyn said the "cold reality" was Mrs May achieved "nothing" last week after returning to Brussels to seek further assurances over the Irish border backstop.

He went on: "The deal is unchanged and not going to change. The House must get on with the vote and move on to consider the realistic alternatives."

Mr Corbyn accused Mrs May of cynically running down the clock on the March 29 Brexit deadline.

He said: "The Prime Minister has cynically run down the clock, trying to manoeuvre Parliament into a choice between two unacceptable outcomes - her deal or no deal.

"A responsible prime minister would for the good of this country have put the deal before the House this week, so we can move on from this Government's disastrous negotiations.

"It's clear the Prime Minister has failed to renegotiate her deal, failed to get any meaningful reassurances - there is no excuse for any more dither or delay."

Press Association