‘There’s never been a hard border in Ireland’ - Boris Johnson’s father on Brexit

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson last night claimed that there has “never been a hard border” in Ireland.

Speaking from the Conservative Party conference to Channel 4 news last night, author and former Conservative MEP Stanley Johnson said:

“This whole Irish question has been elevated into a tail which wags the dog. It’s absolutely ludicrous, there’s never been a hard border in Ireland and I’m sure there won’t be a hard border.”

“There are plenty of countries in the EU where one country is in the EU and another country is not in the EU, and they don’t shoot each other. So why we can think that Ireland’s going to be such a disaster, I don’t know.,” he continued.

The Channel 4 reporter sought to remind Mr Johnson that there was indeed a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic; “Well we know for many decades it was a very troublesome area,” she said.

To which Mr Johnson replied;

“How reasonable is it on the basis of that, to say, and as a result of that, in order to keep the whole of the United Kingdom happy we decided we would all of us join, and forever after, this common regulatory framework. I don’t think it’s good enough, it’s not a good trade.”

Mr Johnson then went on to give his views on the Good Friday agreement, which Mrs May’s partner in government – DUP leader Arlene Foster – yesterday said was not “sacrosanct” while also praising the “belief” and “spirits” set out in Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan.

“It’s out there in the Good Friday Agreement. What it says is, if a conflict situation, armed conflict obviously, appears to be arising, the Northern Ireland people themselves will have a referendum,” he said.

The C4 journalist then asked if he would be “happy for Northern Ireland to make way for the United Kingdom?”

“If that’s what the people of Northern Ireland want to do so be it,” he replied.

Further stating that he would prefer that to happen then to have Mrs May’s Chequers plan introduced.

“I think the Chequer’s plan is completely unacceptable for a country like Britain which has been a sovereign country for a thousand years, we’ve written our own rules, we cannot have the worst of both world’s - that is to say, to have people’s rules without any chance of writing them.”

Asked if he thought it was time for a second Brexit referendum, Mr Johnson said; “No, no I don’t. My view is the country voted, there’s an option out there that will deliver something which meets that country’s vote, and I do think it’s Canada. I think now’s the time to go for it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, while giving a speech at a fringe meeting of conservatives at the Tory party conference in Birmingham, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Theresa May to “chuck Chequers” in a reference to the British PM’s Brexit plan.

The former Mayor of London, Johnson, had previously called Mrs May’s Brexit plan “deranged” and “preposterous” as he proposed building a bridge between the UK and Ireland.

