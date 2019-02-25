BRITAIN will either leave the European Union with a deal on March 29 or seek an extension to Article 50, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confidently predicted.

BRITAIN will either leave the European Union with a deal on March 29 or seek an extension to Article 50, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confidently predicted.

'There will be a Brexit deal or an extension' - Varadkar

Ahead of a one-to-one meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Egypt, Mr Varadkar sounded much more positive than in recent weeks.

There is a growing expectation in the UK that Brexit will be delayed by anywhere between two months and two years.

“What’s evident to me is that absolutely nobody wants the United Kingdom to crash out without a deal. It is a lose, lose, lose scenario for everyone,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That gives me confidence, or a sense at least, that the UK will not crash out without a deal on March 29. We’ll either have a deal or have an extension.”

The possibility of extending Article 50 was raised at a meeting between Mrs May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the fringes of an EU-Arab summit this morning.

It is understood Mrs Merkel brought up the issue and UK officials briefed afterwards that the discussion was not “substantive”.

"It wasn't something the PM raised," the official told reporters.

Also in Sharm El-Sheikh, Denmark's prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country will not stand in the way of a possible postponement.

I believe everyone will be flexible, no one wants the UK to leave the EU in a disorderly way," he said.

When asked what type of extension might be granted, Mr Varadkar said there are “different views”.

“The European Union can’t really consider any requests for an extension until that comes in and it hasn’t as yet.

“A lot of people, a lot of colleagues feel that if there is an extension, it should be an extension with plan rather than an extension just to continue negotiations which have already gone on for almost two years but my own view is that nobody wants a no deal exit by the UK on March 29.

“It doesn’t benefit the UK, it doesn’t benefit Ireland, it doesn’t benefit the European Union. And that is why I feel the chances are that won’t happen,” he said.

Online Editors