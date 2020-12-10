There can be no ‘winners or losers’ in Brexit deal, Taoiseach insists ahead of Brussels summit

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted there can be “no winners or losers” as the EU and UK work to thrash out a trade deal before the fast approaching Brexit deadline.

Speaking ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Mr Martin said negotiating an agreement is in the interests of both sides and insisted it should be possible as 97pc of the deal has already been agreed.

“I've no doubt and I've consistently said that a deal is better for workers and for employers, and for certainty and clarity in terms of our respective economies,” the Taoiseach said.

“There can be no winners or losers in these negotiations from here on. There has to be a common purpose in terms of getting a deal over the line, in my view, because it makes sense to get a trading deal,” he added.

The Taoiseach’s comments came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Brussels but were unable to reach an agreement on the contentious issues of fishing rights and the standards applied to goods and services.

Mr Martin said he did not expect a breakthrough at the meeting – but added it was a “good thing” that they had a lengthy conversation and a “frank exchange of views”.

“The fact that the negotiators are mandated to go back in again and try and break the log jam is a positive. Dialogue is the key and both teams have given themselves a deadline until Sunday and I think the key to unlocking this, is to stand back and look at the overall picture here,” the Taoiseach said.

“I mean, 97pc of this is agreed. Are we saying that we’re going to lose out on a deal because of the 3pc, notwithstanding the significance of the issue?

"But the bottom line is, that a hell of a lot of work is being done, a lot of agreement has been reached on quite a lot of this. And so, in my view one final effort is required here and there will obviously be a need for compromise in the end of the day,” he added.

The two day EU summit is due to discuss a wide ranging agenda which will cover a number of significant issues other than Brexit. However, Ms Von der Leyen is due to brief leaders on her meeting with Mr Johnson.

On Thursday, EU leaders will discuss Covid-19 and the introduction of vaccine programmes across the continent. They will also look to sign off on a €1.8 trillion pandemic recovery package.

There will also be a debate on climate action and the EU’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55pc of by 2030.

They will also discuss EU and US relations ahead of Joe Biden being formally appointed as the next American president. Extending sanctions imposed on Turkey over the country’s activity in the Eastern Mediterranean will also be reviewed by EU leaders.

On Friday, the European Council will discuss relations with its neighbours on the Southern Mediterranean. They will also be briefed by ECB President, Christine Lagarde, and by Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe on the economic landscape in Europe.

