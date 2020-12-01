There can be no UK ‘talks trap’ on Brexit – Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the clock is ticking for discussions. Photo: Frank McGrath

The EU-UK fisheries deadlock has the potential to block a belated Brexit deal, the Foreign Affairs Minister has warned.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

With just one full calendar month left to the final Brexit deadline, Mr Coveney was supported by the French government in also warning against trying to “run down the clock” in undue brinksmanship to get what they want in any deal.

Mr Coveney suggested the UK was using the row over future EU access to their waters to leverage other parts of the trade talks. He said Britain could agree compromises in other areas like state aid and dispute resolution and then try to squeeze a last-minute fishing compromise out of the EU.

“What we are not going to do is to get an agreement in all of these other areas and then allow a situation where the UK side say: ‘Look, we’re not going to allow this whole thing to collapse over fish,’ and for us to essentially give Britain what they want over fish,” he said.

Mr Coveney said this would amount to a “British negotiating trap”. He warned that if the UK could not compromise on fishery access – then the entire deal could fall through.

In a poor omen for continuing talks, Britain and the European Union warned each other that time was running out with big differences remaining.

The United Kingdom definitively leaves the EU on December 31, when a transitional trade period ends. But both sides are struggling to agree a replacement free trade deal which is also vital to Irish exports to Britain.

Brussels officials said EU-UK talks in London over the weekend were "quite difficult" and "massive divergences" remained on fisheries, economic fair play and settling disputes.

"We are running out of time here," Mr Coveney said.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said some EU member states were losing patience. But she counselled against trying increase pressure on London by unveiling EU plans to cope with a no-deal outcome, suggesting all energy should be directed towards talks and getting a deal.

"We don't need a deal at any price and we have made this clear. But a deal is in everyone's interest," Chancellor Merkel said.

Talks between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British chief negotiator David Frost continued yesterday. The EU team were expected to stay in London for two or three more days.

Asked whether there was reason for optimism, Mr Barnier told reporters: "There are reasons for determination."

Chancelllor Merkel hinted at a potential trade-off between access to the EU’s single market in electricity and EU rights to catches in UK fishing waters.

“Perhaps for some the most tangible are concrete questions, from the British point of view access to energy markets, from our view access to British fishing grounds,” the German Chancellor said.

France’s EU affairs minister, Clément Beaune, said London was wrong to believe “running down the clock" would work to their advantage. “We have a bit of time left but still a long way to go and if the UK believes that [the limited] time left works in its favour as it has in the past few years, that is not the case,”Mr Beaune said.

On the issue of access to UK waters, Mr Beaune said London would not be allowed to “lay down the law” in the negotiation.

“We are still very far from an agreement,” he said.

“There can be no agreement unless there is one that gives sustainable and wide-ranging access to British waters.”

