'The UK wants swift deal, but backstop must go' - Boris Johnson tells Angela Merkel in Berlin

The UK wants to do a swift Brexit deal but the "undemocratic" Irish border backstop must be axed in full to prevent a no-deal exit, UK prime minister Boris Johnson told German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference Ms Merkel said any deal must ensure the Good Friday Agreement is upheld.

More than three years after the United Kingdom voted to quit the European Union, it is still unclear on what terms - or indeed whether - the bloc's second largest economy will leave the club it joined in 1973.

Mr Johnson is betting that the threat of "no-deal" Brexit turmoil will convince Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the EU should do a last-minute deal to suit his demands.

"There is a ample scope to do a deal," Johnson told reporters at the German Chancellery in Berlin. "I just want to be absolutely clear with all our German friends and with the German government that we in the UK want a deal."

"We do need that backstop removed," Johnson said beside Merkel. "But if we can do that then I'm absolutely certain we can move forward together."

But with just over 10 weeks left until the scheduled departure, the EU has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement struck by Mr Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, and that it will stand behind member state Ireland.

As Mr Johnson arrived, protesters outside the Chancellery gates shouted "Stop Brexit".

Ms Merkel has promised to discuss "practical solutions" to the Irish border insurance policy or "backstop" that Johnson says is unacceptable - but she said the Withdrawal Agreement would not be reopened.

Ahead of his first foreign trip as prime minister, Mr Johnson said the EU was being "a bit negative", but that a deal could be done. If not, he said, the United Kingdom would leave without one.

Meanwhile, speaking in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said a no-deal Brexit would be of Britain's own making and not the European Union's, adding that any trade deal London cut with Washington would not mitigate the cost of crashing out of the bloc.

The French leader said the demands made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a renegotiation of the divorce deal, including the removal of the Irish backstop, were not workable as they currently stood.

"Can (the cost of a hard Brexit) be offset by the United States of America? No. And even if it were a strategic choice it would be at the cost of an historic vassalisation of Britain."

"I don't think this is what Boris Johnson wants. I don't think it is what the British people want."

