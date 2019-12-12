The UK is neither gone nor forgotten in the EU. So, at 3pm this afternoon when the 27 other EU leaders gather in Brussels for yet another summit dominated by Brexit, all will have an eye and ear directed across the channel.

The three likely scenarios as UK edges closer to its belated EU exit

Trends tonight from exit polls relayed from London will be carefully parsed and, in extremis, detailed results will be followed deep into the night. Since UK voters opted in June 2016 to quit the EU, the various other 27 member state governments have variously and gradually disengaged from this intractable issue.

The list of non-Brexit issues which must be dealt with continues to grow. The seven-year funding programme for the EU budget expires today and among the details to be sorted is plugging a €12bn per year UK contribution as that country exits.

There is the little detail of meeting anti-climate change measures; meeting the challenge of mass migration to the south of the EU; reframing defence arrangements to meet cyber-attacks and terrorism; re-framing a broken world trade regime; and reforming the eurozone to cope with a recurrence of the 2008 banking crash. That list is by no means exhaustive and we could go on.

But we have to acknowledge that, however tedious and interminable the UK Brexit goodbye, the departure of the world's fifth biggest economy, and EU's second biggest, does command a deal of detailed attention, right up to the very day and beyond.

Viewed from Brussels, this election could today throw up three big-picture outcomes.

1. What in practice happens if Boris Johnson's Conservatives win?

2. What happens in case of a hung parliament?

3. And what if Labour's Jeremy Corbyn pulls off the most unlikely scenario and gets the keys of Downing Street, with support of others? Let's sketch those three scenarios.

1. Polls and punters still tip Johnson to win a majority. That means the deal he put together, with great help from the Taoiseach last October, will happen on January 31. In the North, the DUP may lose its pivotal London role. And it might then join Sinn Féin in growing up and putting the North's power-sharing back. That would be a good thing.

Some in Dublin think a clean Brexit outcome could be good as it would dial down uncertainty. But EU-UK talks on a longer-term relationship, which will be led by Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan from the Brussels side, will be long and tough.

We hope that reality could kick in, bringing us a two-year or three-year transitional UK exit term. That could lead to a durable sensible EU-UK deal.

But the UK is seeking longer-term EU market access while also fighting to undercut the EU as it seeks a role in global trade. Collisions will be hard to avoid here.

2. A "hung-parliament" giving neither the Conservatives nor Labour the chance of governing could still happen. While the polls look good for Boris Johnson, you cannot depend on this. In such a case Labour's embattled leader, Jeremy Corbyn, could at a price, get support of some kind from the Scottish National Party, and maybe even the Liberal Democrats.

That would raise doubts about Brexit ever happening - despite the 52pc to 48pc who voted in favour on June 23, 2016. We could be looking at another referendum vote and even civil strife with blood being spilt on the streets.

3. The least likely outcome is some kind of win for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour leader is anti-EU but most of his MPs are rather in favour of it. More significantly Labour voters in the Midlands and north of England want shot of the EU.

Amid that mess we risk seeing more uncertainty. But in the medium term we could hope for the least injurious Brexit for Ireland both North and south.

