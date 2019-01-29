Seven amendments are being voted on in the House of Commons tonight as MPs aim to shape the next phase of the Brexit talks with the EU.

The seven amendments that could define the future shape of Brexit

The amendments selected, being voted upon from 7p, include:

Amendment B A move by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper to give Parliament control over the Brexit process if Theresa May fails to secure a deal by February 26. This ultimately seeks to allow MPs to vote on a Bill which extends Article 50 and prevents a no-deal Brexit.

Amendment N Senior Tory Sir Graham Brady's proposal to replace the controversial Northern Ireland backstop with "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border".

Amendment A from Labour aims to allow MPs to vote on options to stop a no-deal exit, including a customs union and the possibility of a second referendum.

Amendment O from the SNP seeks an extension of the Article 50 process and rules out a no-deal Brexit.

Amendment G from Tory former minister Dominic Grieve, which also bids to prevent a no-deal Brexit and allows MPs to effectively wrest control of Commons business from the Government for six individual days in the run-up to the UK's scheduled withdrawal date of March 29.

Amendment J from Labour MP Rachel Reeves, which seeks an extension of Article 50 if there is no Brexit deal approved by the Commons.

Amendment I from Tory former minister Dame Caroline Spelman, which again seeks to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The order of the amendments is expected to be A, O, G, B, J, I and N - although it is up to those behind them to decide if they want to push them to a vote.

MPs defeated Labour's Brexit amendment by 327 votes to 296, majority 31. They also defeated the SNP Brexit amendment by 327 votes to 39, majority 288.

MPs defeated Tory former minister Dominic Grieve's Brexit amendment by 321 votes to 301, majority 20.

The Yvette Cooper amendment was defeated by 321 votes to 298, majority 23.

Online Editors