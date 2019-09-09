Morning: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due in Dublin around 9am for his meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings.

The plan for today: Day of drama on both sides of Irish Sea

They will make statements to the press before holding a private meeting which should take about an hour. Mr Johnson will fly straight back to London afterwards.

At some stage during the day, Queen Elizabeth is expected to give royal assent to a bill passed last week which will prevent Mr Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Afternoon: The House of Commons is scheduled to debate a series of motions relating to Northern Ireland. However, MPs are likely to move through these quickly so they can get to a government motion which calls for an early general election. This will be the second time in a week that Mr Johnson will try to collapse his own administration and, most likely, he will fail again.

If the motion for an election is rejected then Brexiteer and the Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, will signal the start of 'prorogation'. This will see parliament suspended until October 14.

Irish Independent