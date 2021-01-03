'The Irish passport is like a golden ticket' - Irish people in the UK share how they are bracing for Brexit

Big Ben bonged at midnight this New Year’s Eve as the UK finally left the EU after four long, confusing, years.

While British citizens are set to face many new challenges - some of which are still unclear - Irish people in the UK are similarly bracing themselves for the next few months.

Donegal man Gerard Lee Gilroy is worried about how Brexit may affect the Gaelic football club he set up in Llanelli, a town in southern Wales.

“I buy equipment from Ireland for the club, and in the new year there’s going to be a customs department for everything now that’s sent to the UK,” he said.

“I had hoped to bring teams across Ireland to play and things like that, but it’s all up in the air at the minute”

Mr Gilroy first moved to the UK in 2001 for college, and decided to stay due to the job opportunities available to him. He’s been there to witness Brexit from the beginning, and it still hasn’t really sunk in that it’s finally happened.

“Because it’s gone over four years now, it was kind of like it was a ‘never going to happen’ type of thing,” he said. “And I think lockdown hasn’t really helped in that respect either because life’s not exactly normal right at the minute either anyway. I’ve been isolating and working throughout the pandemic, it’s not really in your face.”

Aoife Mawn currently works as a teacher in Nottingham and left her home county of Leitrim in July as the number of daily Covid-19 cases fell to double digits - a stark contrast to where Britain is now.

“People aren’t talking about it [Brexit], because it’s like the UK is overwhelmed by Covid,” she said. “It just seems so fickle now with everything that’s going on.”

For the past few days, Britain has been seeing upwards of 50,000 new Covid-19 cases every day. It’s no surprise that Brexit has taken a back seat for many for now, but Ms Mawn worries about what’s in store later this year.

“You’re going to have a perfect storm in about seven/eight months' time when you see the economic effects of Brexit collide with the economic effects of Covid” she said. “I think if there were no deal people would be more attuned to it.”

Thankfully, there are some benefits to being an Irish citizen in the UK, as Irish passport holders can live and work in the UK and the EU with relative ease. Ms Mawn said a woman in her place of work was jealous when she showed her Irish passport.

“She was like ‘oh I might try and rob one of these’,” she said. “So many people I’ve spoken to are trying to get an Irish passport.”

Cork native Ian Power had a similar experience in London.

“Everyone I know in the UK who could have gotten an Irish passport, has gotten one,” he said. “They’re pulling great aunts from under the carpet to try and find some sort of connection.”

“The Irish passport is really like the golden ticket over there.”

Like many Irish immigrants in the UK, Mr Ryan moved to London for better work prospects, and he set up his own online clothing store - which is now feeling the impacts of Brexit.

“Half of my customers would be based in Ireland, so Brexit would have the biggest effect on that, because the British postal services have raised their prices into the EU.”

Daso Sexton from Kildare moved to London almost 13 years ago - just before the 2008 financial crash - and is worried about how Brexit may lead to increased expenses.

“We’re going to start paying more tax on everything,” he said. “We’re going to pay more car tax, more road tax, tax on food.”

“Anything that’s going to come in here from a European country now is going to have a tax on it, anything we send out is going to have a tax on it.”

Joy Nwagiriga left Dublin for London this year, and she’s worried that promises may be broken.

“Even though they said Irish citizens are not going to be affected really and you don’t have to apply for that EU settlement scheme, I feel like they’re going to change their minds later and by then it’ll be too late.”

“I don’t really trust the UK government that much,” she said. “They’re going to blame as many things as they can on Covid, and the crisis, and the pandemic.”

