BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will stand down as leader of the Conservative party on June 7.

'The honour of my life' - Theresa May in tears as she announces she will stand down as Conservative Party leader

Mrs May faced calls for her resignation after MPs in her own party rejected a compromise Brexit offer.

Speaking at Downing Street today, she said: "I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal but sadly have not been able to do that, I tried three times.

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit, it will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honours the result of the referendum.

"To find a way forward, he or she will have to find a consensus in parliament, where I have not."

British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement, at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The British Prime Minister broke down as she said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve "the country that I love".

She told reporters: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last."

She also advised her successor that compromise will be key in the coming months as they seek to find a solution to the Brexit impasse.

"Such a consensus can only be reached if those on all sides of the debate are willing to compromise.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"For many years the great humanitarian Sir Nicholas Winton, who saved the lives of hundreds of children by arranging their evacuation from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, through the Kinder transport, was my constituent in Maidenhead.

"At another time of political controversy before his death, he took me aside at a local event and gave me a piece of advice, 'never forget that compromise is not a dirty word, life depends on compromise,' he was right," an emotional Mrs May said.

The Tory leader was speaking after a meeting with Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee.

Mrs May said it is in the "best interests of the country" that a new Prime Minister leads key Brexit negotiations.

She will stand down as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on June 7 and the process of electing her successor will begin then.

She added that she has told the Queen that she will remain as Britain's Prime Minister until the next Conservative leader is chosen.

Nearly three years since Britain voted 52pc to 48pc to leave the European Union, the beleaguered Tory leader made one last pitch on Tuesday to get her divorce deal approved by the British parliament before her crisis-riven premiership ends.

She offered a parliamentary vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum - once her legislation passes the first stage - as well as closer trading arrangements with the EU in future as incentives to what she called the only way to prevent a disruptive no-deal Brexit.

But the backlash was swift and fierce.

Both ruling Conservative and opposition Labour lawmakers criticised Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which sets out the terms of Britain's twice-delayed departure from the EU.

The protracted impasse in London over the terms of Brexit means it is unclear how, when or even if Britain will leave the European club it joined in 1973. The current deadline to leave is October 31.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mrs May today as he wished her well.

He said in a statement: "I got to know Theresa May very well over the last two years. She is principled, honourable, and deeply passionate about doing her best for her country, and her party.

"Politicians throughout the EU have admired her tenacity, her courage, and her determination during what has been a difficult and challenging time.

"Theresa May strove to chart a new future for the United Kingdom. I want to wish her the very best for the future. And I look forward to working closely with her successor."

With additional reporting by Reuters

Online Editors