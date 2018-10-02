The Good Friday agreement is not 'sacrosanct' - DUP leader Arlene Foster praises Boris Johnson's 'positive' Brexit vision

DUP leader Arlene Foster praised Boris Johnson's "positive" Brexit vision saying it was wrong to think the Good Friday Agreement was "sacrosanct" in determining the final deal with the EU.

In a major boost for Mr Johnson’s leadership ambitions, Mrs Foster endorsed the “belief” and “spirit” contained in his blueprint for Brexit.

She said she would work with him if he became Prime Minister.

She criticised Theresa May’s Government, which needs the DUP’s votes to maintain its working majority, saying one of her biggest disappointments was the failure of ministers to “talk about the aspirations for the nation”.

She also refused to rule out backing a Canada-style deal for Brexit if an agreement could be found on avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster spoke to the The Telegraph ahead of Mr Johnson’s only appearance at the Conservative Party Conference, in which he will address 700 Tory voters at a fringe event in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Senior Conservatives including Philip Hammond spent the first two days of the conference attempting to belittle the former foreign secretary ahead of his speech, by portraying him as a shallow politician whose ideas for Brexit cannot be taken seriously

But Mrs Foster came to his rescue by saying her confidence and supply agreement with the Tories was “party to party” and did not rely on Theresa May remaining as leader.

Mr Johnson set out a plan for a bold Brexit deal based on a Canada-style free trade agreement in a lengthy article for The Telegraph last week.

Asked if she agreed with Mr Johnson, she said: “In terms of the need for aspiration I think it is important that people start to talk.

“I do get very frustrated about some people in the Conservative Party. Look, it’s happening, so therefore let’s make it as good as we possibly can, instead of all of this talk about a people’s vote.

“I think people want that hope, they want to be positive. I think the reason why so many people are turned off by Brexit is because they are being fed a diet of negativity - whether it’s infighting, Brussels, being disrespected by people over there.

“We haven’t been able to talk about the aspirations for the nation, we’ve spent so much time arguing about what’s happened, is it going to be a disaster for Ireland in inverted commas...instead of actually focusing on what we can achieve in the UK with the Brexit negotiations.

“What we want to see, and I’m not making a comparison between Boris and the Prime Minister, is belief. We want to see that spirit.”

Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, said in a newspaper interview that he did not “expect” Mr Johnson ever to be leader, and mocked his manner of speaking by impersonating him, adding that his main political achievement was “Boris Bikes”.

In a BBC interview he added that “Boris Johnson is a big-picture man, a big character on the political stage…but this is a very detailed and complex negotiation. It doesn’t require big sweeping statements. It requires meticulous attention to the negotiating strategy."

Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, used her conference speech to criticise “ivory-towered schemes of the ideological puritan” in what was seen as a swipe at Mr Johnson.

Others who have made jokes at his expense in conference speeches include the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Digby Jones.

However, Mrs Foster said when asked if she could work with Boris Johnson in Number 10: “Our confidence arrangement is with the Conservative Party. It was signed by the two chief whips. It is a party-to-party agreement.

“Whoever leads the Conservative Party we will work with as it’s in the national interest. The reason we signed the agreement was to ensure Brexit.”

Mrs May faces mounting calls to shelve her Chequers proposal, which has already been roundly rebuffed by EU leaders and her backbenches.

A majority of Cabinet ministers now want Mrs May to adopt a Canada-style deal as a plan B in case Chequers fails, and Mrs Foster said: “For me as a former lawyer I need to see the text, I’d have to see what that means for Northern Ireland in reality…all I can say to you is that whatever is proposed, we will look at our red line, we will judge it against that red line, and we will make a decision.”

She said it was wrong to suggest that the Belfast Agreement could not be altered to accommodate a final Brexit deal, an argument that has also been made by Mr Johnson.

She said: “It has been deeply frustrating to hear people who voted remain and in Europe talk about Northern Ireland as though we can’t touch the Belfast Agreement. Things evolve, even in the EU context.

“There has been a lot of misinterpretation, holding it up as a sacrosanct piece of legislation.”

Meanwhile Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, said the Government “will listen to alternative ways of delivering on the strategic criteria we have set out”, fuelling speculation that Mrs May could compromise further on Chequers or push for a Canada-style deal if Chequers fails. He said there was a “willingness to compromise” but it was “not without limits”.

He also warned that the UK is prepared to slash corporation tax in the event that it leaves the EU without a deal.

Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, said that in the event of a no deal Brexit the £40billion divorce bill should be handed back to the public in tax cuts.

“I would give this back to the people, they are taxed enough as it is," he said.

