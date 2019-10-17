Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has welcomed the draft EU-UK Brexit deal and said he will ask the European leaders to endorse it at their summit today.

Taoiseach welcomes draft Brexit deal – but won't be drawn on if Boris Johnson can get it through House of Commons

However, Mr Varadkar refused to speculate on whether UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can get it through the British parliament in a special session due on Saturday.

He also avoided commenting on the decision of the Democratic Unionist Party to reject the draft deal completed early today in last-ditch negotiations in Brussels.

“It’s over to the Prime Minister and to the House of Commons. I think the best thing we can do in Ireland, and as Irish politicians, is not to interfere,” the Taoiseach said on his way into the EU leaders’ summit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (centre) arrives ahead of the opening sessions of the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels.Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Varadkar said the EU-UK agreement was a good outcome for Ireland north and south. He said it avoided a return of a hard border between north and south; allowed the All Ireland economy to continue to develop; protected the 1998 Good Friday Agreement; respected the democratic will of the people in North to withdraw from EU alignment if they wish; and created a unique customs status for the North.

Mr Varadkar and his UK counterpart breathed new life into the stalled Brexit talks when they met just one week ago near Liverpool. But the Taoiseach would not say which of the two leaders had proposed the basis of the compromise which emerged as a draft deal today.

“Compromise never has one parent – we were all involved,” said the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar also declined to speculate about whether or not the EU will grant another extension – amid speculation that, if another extension was ruled out, it could strengthen the chances of the UK parliament endorsing it. This is based on the theory that Mr Johnson could present the package as a simple “deal or no deal” proposition.

The Taoiseach said that at present another extension was not being sought.

Equally, Mr Varadkar downplayed the danger of the Stormont power-sharing parliament and/or government in future pulling out of the EU customs arrangement inside of two years.

“I think we are a long way from that and it’s also a hypothetical issue,” the Taoiseach said.

