Taoiseach warns ‘we are on the precipice of a no-deal Brexit’

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said "we are on the precipice of a no-deal" ahead of the crunch meeting between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson.

He told the Dáil it remains to be seen if the European Commission President and British Prime Minister can "rescue the situation" in their talks.

The key sticking points remain the so-called level playing field provisions demanded by the EU for the future relationship with the UK and fisheries.

This evening Mr Johnson tweeted a photograph of himself boarding a plane to Brussels ahead of his dinner with Ms von der Leyen.

He said: "A good deal is there to be done.”

But he also insisted the UK will "whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation".

An Australia arrangement is how the British Government is characterising a no-deal crash out.

Earlier in the Dáil Mr Martin was challenged on fisheries by Cork South-West TD Michael Collins who claimed Ireland historically had a "weak hand" on the issue and asked: "Whose fish is Michel Barnier [The EU's negotiator] giving away in these negotiations?

Mr Martin said Mr Collins language about "weak hands" is "nonsense".

The Taoiseach also said the Irish Government didn't cause Brexit and it was a decision taken by the British people, recommended to them by their politicians.

He added: "In my view, it was the wrong move."

He said there are implications for Irish fisheries but "If we had no deal, it would be a worse result for our fishing”.

Mr Martin warned: "Now at the moment we are on the precipice of a no-deal.

"It remains to be seen how the two principals this evening – the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen – can rescue the situation in their talks.

"But it is on a knife edge.

"It’s is 50-50. There are difficult issues regarding level playing fields and our own fisheries."

He added: "I have met and engaged with the fishing organisations. There should be no doubt that we want to preserve and support our fishing industry in the strongest possible manner and as effectively as we can."

