Taoiseach warns time is running out for Brexit trade deal and admits UK government has eroded trust over Northern Ireland plans

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that time is running out to strike a Brexit trade deal between the UK and Europe as he admitted that the UK “eroded trust” with its plans for Northern Ireland.

Speaking to Euronews, Mr Martin said that “all available time” must be used to strike a deal as a no-deal scenario would be “very damaging” to not only Ireland’s economy, but also that of the UK and Europe.

“I think it’s important, given the enormity of the issues here, the enormity of the implications, negative may I say, in terms of the economy of the United Kingdom, of Ireland and Europe, that we must use all the available time that we have to reach an agreement,” he said.

“Because, I say straight out, I believe a no-deal would be very damaging to our economy, to the United Kingdom’s economy, and indeed to Europe as well.”

He also admitted that the internal markets bill eroded trust.

The controversial bill has been criticised by a high number of Tory MPs that it gives power to the UK ministers to bypass international law.

While the withdrawal agreement includes protocol on Northern Ireland, this makes it an international treaty.

If any of the proposals in the Internal Market Bill that contradict the withdrawal agreement actually become law, it would breach the government's international obligations according to Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, who spoke about breaking international law in a "very specific and limited way".

“I do believe that the UK Internal Market Bill did erode trust,” said the Taoiseach.

He also said that the EU’s “measured response” has settled matters.

“That said, I think the measured response from the European Union has been important here in terms of settling things down, and keeping the focus on the actual substance of the negotiations themselves around the future trading relationship.”

In case of a trade deal being reached, this would “neutralise the offending clauses” of the Bill.

“Because if a future trading relationship can be arrived at, that should then neutralise the offending clauses in the UK Internal Market Bill and would not necessitate their reintroduction.

“So, I believe it’s been handled in a measured way and in a proper way, given the enormity of what’s at stake in terms of Brexit for so many people,” he said.

