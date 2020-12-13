Taoiseach warns next 72 hours critical for Brexit trade deal as he urges UK and EU to 'pull back from the brink'

Micheál Martin warned that the next 72 hours will be critical for a Brexit free trade deal. Photo: PA

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin warned that the next 72 hours will be critical for a Brexit free trade deal as he urged both the UK and EU to "pull back from the brink" and let common sense prevail.

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork, stressed that the consequences of a 'no deal' Brexit would be hugely damaging for Ireland, the UK and the EU.

He welcomed the decision by Brussels and London to continue negotiating - but he said he was more hopeful than optimistic.

"In my view it is extremely important and it is an imperative that both sides to everything they possibly can to avoid a 'no deal' Brexit because a 'no deal' Brexit would be very damaging all-round to the UK economy, to the Irish economy, to the EU economy, to workers and businesses who need certainty and who need clarity and I think it is good that they are continuing with the talks.

"I do not underestimate the difficulties and challenges that face both sets of negotiators but in my view where there is a will, there is a way.

"It is very important that they do everything they can to get a deal over the line.

"The real deadline, of course, is the end the year when the British government and the British people leave the EU without a transition period, they leave the customs union and the single market, but obviously the next few days are crucial in terms of the practicalities around giving effect to any to any deal that would be arrived at."

He said Ireland would clearly lose in a 'no deal' scenario.

"People may not realise but we are Britain’s fifth largest market - Britain exports €38bn into Ireland - China comes next about €30bn.

"And for us of course we export hugely into Britain as well and in the agri-food industry we have a particular reliance on the UK market so we are under no illusions about how damaging and 'no deal' Brexit would be to us and to Britain."

"I really hope that a deal can be got over the line and in my view the fact that people are still talking is a good sign."

"I think there is hope as long as people continue to talk and I welcome the decision of Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson to continue with the talks, and to say to their negotiating teams to stay with us."

"It’s down to the level playing field and fisheries and a dispute resolution mechanism to govern the level playing field and in my view it is possible to get a deal. And I think both sides should keep at it until they get a deal."

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, said both sides wanted a deal and were inching forward. “It’s a matter of days now,” he said. “A deal can be done.

“I think the last few days have been very difficult for both negotiating teams and there’s enormous pressure on them to...find a way forward.

“I think it’s important to take the positives, because there’s been a lot of negatives in the last few days. To hear both the (British) Prime Minister and the (European) Commission President describing the discussions as ‘constructive and useful,’ as opposed to, lively and interesting, which is what we got a few days ago, is a positive.

“The fact that they had a joint statement today as well, is a sign that that they are working to try to find a way forward together, which is how this is going to be done because it’s not one side outmaneuvering the other, with a clear winner and a clear loser.”

That joint statement by Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen spoke of both sides going the ‘extra mile’ in talks, which now have no deadline but which certainly must end in triumph or disaster this week.

Michel Barnier, the EU lead negotiator, will brief Ambassadors tomorrow morning on the latest state of play.

Mr Johnson sounded a downbeat note in London, saying a no-deal outcome, meaning trading on WTO rules from January involving swingeing tariffs on both sides, remained the “most likely” outcome.

