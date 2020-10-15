Taoiseach vows to 'defend Irish coastal communities' in Brexit row over fisheries

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has pledged to defend those involved in Ireland’s €1.5bn per year fishery sector as a major row over access to UK waters threatens a Brexit deal.

Mr Martin was speaking at the start of a two-day EU leaders’ summit in Brussels which is a major stock-take of the troubled Brussels-London talks seeking a free trade deal by December 31 when Britain’s interim trade access to European markets runs out.

The Taoiseach made light of threats by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, that he may “walk away” from these negotiations after this summit meeting. Mr Martin said it was up to London to make their own decisions – but the EU leaders were ready to strike a conciliatory note to facilitate ongoing talks.

Read More

“Both sides at the negotiating table know that the only route to a deal is by sensible dialogue,” the Taoiseach told reporters.

Mr Martin stressed that, while the risk of a no-deal end to this process persisted, it was better for all concerned to find a deal.

“It’s in everybody’s interest – that of the UK, Ireland, and the rest of the EU – that we reach a comprehensive agreement on trade and other issues with Britain. That is our aim and our objective. It can’t be a deal at any price obviously, and there are some tough negotiations ahead,” Mr Martin said.

A no-deal outcome risks the UK declaring a 200km coastal limit for fishing from next year. Ireland is among eight “coastal states” – led by France – seeking continued access to UK waters which provide one third of the value of the Irish catch, especially in lucrative species like mackerel and mussels.

Before today’s meeting the Taoiseach will meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss this issue which is attracting a deal of controversy. Mr Martin said he would defend the interest of Irish coastal communities where fisheries are for many people the only available source of work and income.

“We are concerned in terms of fisheries that our coastal communities are protected,” the Taoiseach insisted. He cited places like Donegal, the south-west, and Wexford and Waterford, where fishing is vital to the local economy.

But he said he hoped the fishery row will not be allowed destroy prospects of a deal. The Taoiseach said a compromise can be found in good time to avoid a no-deal outcome.

Read More

Online Editors