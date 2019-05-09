Taoiseach urges PM to strike a deal with Corbyn

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has heaped pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May to strike a deal with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn by insisting he does not want the Brexit deadline extended again.

Mr Varadkar said the decision to extend the exit date to October is already affecting investment and consumer confidence in Ireland.

Speaking outside the Binnenhof in the Hague, Netherlands, Mr Varadkar said: "We really can't have a situation where we roll out extensions forever.

"It's already the case that the uncertainty around Brexit has caused business and others to delay investment decisions. I know it has damaged consumer confidence in Ireland, although our economy is performing very well," he said.

The Taoiseach was speaking after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte where both leaders discussed their shared visions for the future of the EU.

Central to their discussion was the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit as Ms May and Mr Corbyn continue to negotiate a solution to end the deadlock.

Mr Varadkar said the "ball was very much in England's court" and insisted it was now up to the leaders of the UK's two main parties to reach an agreement which avoids a no-deal Brexit.

"I very much hope the two main parties there are able to come to an agreement that allows for an orderly exit from the European Union," he said.

