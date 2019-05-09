Taoiseach urges PM to strike a deal with Corbyn
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has heaped pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May to strike a deal with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn by insisting he does not want the Brexit deadline extended again.
Mr Varadkar said the decision to extend the exit date to October is already affecting investment and consumer confidence in Ireland.
Speaking outside the Binnenhof in the Hague, Netherlands, Mr Varadkar said: "We really can't have a situation where we roll out extensions forever.
"It's already the case that the uncertainty around Brexit has caused business and others to delay investment decisions. I know it has damaged consumer confidence in Ireland, although our economy is performing very well," he said.
The Taoiseach was speaking after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte where both leaders discussed their shared visions for the future of the EU.
Central to their discussion was the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit as Ms May and Mr Corbyn continue to negotiate a solution to end the deadlock.
Mr Varadkar said the "ball was very much in England's court" and insisted it was now up to the leaders of the UK's two main parties to reach an agreement which avoids a no-deal Brexit.
"I very much hope the two main parties there are able to come to an agreement that allows for an orderly exit from the European Union," he said.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- May granted extra week amid demands for her exit timetable
- 'We can't roll out extensions forever' - Varadkar piles pressure on May and Corbyn over Brexit deal
- Editorial: 'We've too much in common not to work with the UK'
- Guarantee on UK and Irish citizens' free movement, health, education and welfare rights 'irrespective of Brexit' is signed
- Michael Carty: 'Why value of building an effective system to avoid intelligence failures is immeasurable'
- Brexit delay is 'not about me' May insists amid speculation about her departure date