Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has 'set out in forthright terms' his concerns to Boris Johnson over the latest developments on Brexit.

The Taoiseach spoke to British Prime Minister Johnson for over half an hour before 6pm.

During which he, “set out in forthright terms his concerns about latest developments in London on Brexit,” according to a spokeswoman.

The Irish objections including the breach of an international treaty, the absence of bilateral engagement and the serious implications for Northern Ireland.

The Taoiseach “stressed to the PM that the U.K. government should re-engage with EU negotiators urgently.“

Online Editors