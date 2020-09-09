Taoiseach Micheal Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greet each other with an elbow bump at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast Brian Lawless/Pool via Reuters

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that tensions have been created and trust eroded due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aim to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The Taoiseach did not rule out the possibility of the European Union walking away from the Brexit negotiating table and said: “The EU will be considering this.”

Mr Martin admitted he was not optimistic that a Brexit deal could be brokered before the mooted deadline of October 15th, saying progress was slow and it needed “real political will.”

Boris Johnson reassured the Taoiseach that Britain wanted to fulfill their obligations under the treaty and under the Northern Ireland protocol but, “their legislation runs counter to that,” Mr Martin said.

Speaking with Sky News, the Taoiseach said he articulated the “deep disappointment and anger” within the Dáil and the EU to the Prime Minister in a phone call earlier after the proposed Internal Market Bill was published.

The Bill, which Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted broke international law “in a very specific and limited way”, may contradict the Withdrawal Agreement agreed last year.

"It has eroded trust."



Irish PM MicheÃ¡l Martin says Boris Johnson's move to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement creates "significant new challenges" for Brexit negotiations, and the EU would be considering 'walking away'.



“The decision of the United Kingdom Government to publish legislation that effectively seeks to undermine an international treaty, and the Northern Ireland protocol - which had been agreed, signed off on and passed through the British Parliament; there was a necessity to communicate our deep disappointment at how this all developed. And our outright opposition to this approach to negotiation. It was unilateral and this is no way to approach difficult and complex negotiations of this kind.

“Clearly in Europe there is a lot of anger towards this and the manner in which it happened. In Ireland there clearly is and I articulated that,” the Taoiseach said.

Micheál Martin said he was also concerned that bringing Northern Ireland back into the centre stage could create division, “particularly in the manner this happened. We don’t need this, Northern Irish politics were settling down,” he said.

Mr Martin said a lot of people were left “aghast” by the manner of the statement of Northern Secretary Lewis, “that effectively said, yes, the UK are going to break international law.”

The timing and motivation of the Bill also creates issues, the Taoiseach admitted, as he said the focus has now been diverted from the eighth strand of Brexit negotiations, commencing this week.

