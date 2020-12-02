Taoiseach says Brexit deal could emerge by the end of the week

Earlier today EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that there is no guarantee of a trade deal with Britain as time is running out. (stock photo)

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said Brexit talks are reaching a "crunch point" and a deal could emerge by the end of the weekend.

Mr Martin made the remarks at a private meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators this evening.

Earlier today EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that there is no guarantee of a trade deal with Britain as time is running out.

Trade talks are continuing in London and Mr Barnier briefed EU member state ambassadors in Brussels via videolink this morning.

He said: "We are quickly approaching a make or break moment in the Brexit talks."

Mr Barnier also said "Intensive negotiations are continuing in London, but as of this morning it is still unclear whether negotiators can bridge the gaps on issues like level playing field, governance and fisheries."

Mr Martin gave what's understood to be a positive assessment this evening telling his party that there could be the emergence of an agreement in the talks by Sunday night.

He also cautioned that talks could run into next week and timelines are tight as the end of the year - and the expiration of the Brexit transition period - approaches.

The Taoiseach also spoke of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions here saying there is broad public support for the measures and people "needed respite".

He said the National Vaccine Taskforce is working on its plan for the roll-out and that the vaccine will be free of charge to people.

Healthcare workers, the older people and those in nursing homes will be prioritised for the vaccine.

He said there is "light at the end of the tunnel" and 2021 will be a different year as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Mr Martin said the €600m health service winter plan is working with a 70pc reduction in patients waiting on trolleys.

Cork East TD James O'Connor called for a Christmas bonus for healthcare staff to be considered and for issues with nurses pay to be addressed.

He said a bonuses would be a "reward" for their dedication and service during the pandemic.

Mr Martin told TDs that it's unlikely non-essential retail will have to close again even if some Covid-19 restrictions have to be reintroduced in the New Year.

The issue was raised by Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin who called for restrictions on children's sports matches to be eased if possible.

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív spoke of the need to allow organised activities like dance classes.

Junior minister Jack Chambers was said to be engaging with sports and dance organisations.

Separately Mr Martin said he will be beginning constituency visits with TDs and Senators next week to work with them on issues of concern.

Former Fianna Fáil minister and Mayo TD Dara Calleary said the government should waive the annual nurses registration fee of €100. Mr Calleary said the country claps and lights candles for nurses and then they are asked to hand over €100 to do their jobs.

Separately, Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte criticised Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for not showing up for a Dáil debate on nurse and midwife pay.

Ms Rabbitte said she and her colleague Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler were left to take the private members business motion tabled by People Before Profit.

